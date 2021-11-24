Pebble Gear™ Launches New Kid-Friendly Tablet Range and Accessories

"There is a genuine concern for many parents in this new digital world of trying to find a balance between allowing their kids access to digital content for fun and education whilst ensuring their safety," said Mike Steup, CEO of the snakebyte | GROUP (Pebble Gear's parent company). "The specifically developed and curated content within the closed architecture of the Pebble Gear tablet overcomes many of those fears for parents and kids alike."

Following initial successes in international markets, Pebble Gear launched the range of 7" Android tablets in the United States this fall, offering fans access to intricately-themed, immersive environments featuring their favorite characters from Disney's Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Friends, and Disney and Pixar's Toy Story and Cars franchises. The tablets also come packaged in their own unique and theme-matching protective bumper case, ensuring security both inside and out.

The Pebble Gear Kids' Tablets have a recommended retail price of $99.99 and are available for purchase from Target and on www.pebblegear.com .

After the initial 12-months, unlimited prepaid access to GameStore Junior is available at $4.99 for one month, $12.99 for three, or $39.99 for a year.

