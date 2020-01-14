Pebble Labs Names Global Agricultural Leader As President

Morgan has a strong record in leading global agricultural technology corporations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, including Bayer Crop Science and Syngenta AG. He has particular expertise in bringing innovative agricultural and horticultural biotechnology to market, as well as driving global business development and commercialization strategy.

"In my 30 years of experience in the agricultural sciences, I have not seen a more compelling technology than that being developed by Pebble Labs, which I believe will have profound impact on crop yield and food security," said Morgan. "I am excited to lead the team as we fulfill Pebble Labs' game-changing mission."

"We are pleased to have David join our team and especially value the direction he will provide in taking our science to market in 2020," said Michael Harrison, Pebble Labs' Chairman. "David joins Pebble Labs at a critically important stage in our growth as we partner with a range of companies that recognize the exciting applications of our science. David's expertise will be central to the execution of our strategy and create value for all Pebble Labs' stakeholders."

About David G. Morgan

Morgan brings more than 30 years of experience in the agricultural sector and has worked in the US, Canada, UK, France, Venezuela, and Singapore, across crop protection chemicals, seeds and biotechnology industries. In 2017, Morgan retired from Syngenta AG as Global Head, Vegetables Business Unit where he was responsible for the operational and strategic management of the global business operating in over 75 countries. Prior to this, Morgan was President of Syngenta Seeds Inc. in North America, and Regional Head of Seeds at Syngenta Asia Pacific. He joined Syngenta from Bayer Crop Science where he was Head of Bioscience with responsibility for their global seeds and traits business and a member of the global Executive Committee. Morgan holds a master's degree in Agriculture and Forestry Sciences from Oxford University.

Pebble Labs Breakthrough: Addressing Food Security

The need for increased food production is urgent. The world's population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050, 2 billion more people than today. Producing plant-derived calories and animal-derived proteins for 9.7 billion people will require a more than 50 percent increase in food production. The never-ending battle to protect plants and animals from the ravages of pests, diseases and viruses remains a huge challenge, and traditional technologies are increasingly less effective.

Pebble Labs is developing solutions to safely address critical food production needs. Our technology harnesses a plant's or animal's natural bacteria and redirects it to block the development of diseases that compromise the food supply. Pebble Labs' proprietary solution replaces the need for toxic chemicals, delivering safer products and operations that protect the natural balance of the ecosystem.

ABOUT PEBBLE LABS

Pebble Labs is a biotechnology company developing solutions to safely and sustainably increase crop yields and animal production, and thereby food security. Its mission is to develop breakthrough disruptive technologies that address the greatest agricultural, aquaculture, and environmental challenges facing the globe. Pebble Labs is committed to urgently solving these challenges.

