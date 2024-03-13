Pebble Platform Beta, Powered by NHN and Sui, Celebrates Launch

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 gaming platform Pebble today announced the beta launch, the first step of the release of the forthcoming free-to-play mobile game, Pebble City . Pebble City is developed by NHN Corporation , a publicly-traded global IT company, through its NHN Gaming division, and built on Sui, the layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform. The platform's beta will launch on Tuesday, March 19.

Pebble Platform Launches May 19

With the launch of Pebble Platform's beta, players will begin to experience the seamless integration of web2 and web3, through user-centered game play experience such as:

Collecting and trading NFTs of upcoming Pebble games with the support of Sui's Kiosk feature

Frictionless web3 experience, with minimal gas fees and swift transactions.

Sui Network is uniquely suited for web3 game design, offering low fees, fast transactions, and high scalability. Sui allows developers to build games that are decentralized, secure, and adept to enable ownership of in-game assets.

NHN announced its partnership with Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui Network, in September of last year. The two will continue to collaborate on new use cases for the Sui blockchain in web3 game development.

About NHN

NHN is a global IT company with an expansive IT-based business portfolio which includes games, payments, entertainment, IT and advertisement. NHN offers a wide array of services including game, webtoon, music, advertisement, commerce, fintech and cloud based on its expertise in IT operation as well as its technology and service operation skills. Learn more: https://www.nhn.com

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io

