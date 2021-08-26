Pebblebee Debuts Found LTE Asset Tracker Powered by Polte Massive IoT Location Technology

"This completed integration of Polte equips the Found LTE with a single technology for the majority of customer indoor and outdoor positioning needs," Daniel Daoura, Pebblebee Founder and CEO said. "By leaning on Polte's cloud-based cellular location technology beyond where BLE can reach, rather than GPS, the device is able to significantly cut cost and power drain for a range of use cases including pet and general enterprise asset tracking."

"We are thrilled to have witnessed first-hand the innovation and evolution of Pebblebee's solution throughout our partnership," Polte CEO Ed Chao said. "We look forward to how the contribution of our Massive IoT location technology to the Found LTE will further improve the end user's experience, as well as enable a new set of location insights through maximized power efficiency and greater visibility."

The Found LTE boasts a small, lightweight form factor, proven durable in a variety of environments with IPX7 water resistance. Based on user priorities, custom tracking modes provide options to increase frequency of location updates or stand by to preserve battery. For when the user is close to the device but unable to see it, the Found LTE's integrated loud buzzer can be used as a guide for the rest of the way.

Adding Polte's positioning capabilities via a simple API, customers forgo the expense and complexity of hardware, access points, or beacon deployments. Constructed with an "edge to cloud" architecture, Polte also offers heightened data security by offloading location computations to the cloud.

Pebblebee is currently shipping the Found LTE to thousands of preorder customers as they fulfill growing demand, with initial rollout in the US and Canada. Pebblebee plans to scale the product worldwide as well as add additional forms of off-grid communication.

Pebblebee provides an umbrella of patented tracking solutions that aim at providing peace of mind. The Pebblebee idea first emerged in 2012 as a necessary solution to staying connected with a curious toddler's endless ability to hide things like keys and remote controls. After failed attempts at other homemade solutions, both founders, Daniel and Nick, collaborated to find a way to take back control. That meeting resulted in a vision: give people peace of mind that they're always connected to their valuables and loved ones. Pebblebee offers a multitude of tracking solutions including cloud and mobile Apps and a suite of Bluetooth, cellular and reactive tracking hardware with plans for satellite. Find out more at www.pebblebee.com. Or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter to get the latest updates.

Polte, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, provides disruptive, low-cost indoor and outdoor IoT location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented, real-time visibility into all the things that matter. Leveraging global 4G and 5G cellular signals, Polte transforms what is possible with asset tracking by driving heightened accessibility and greater speed to ROI for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and a wide range of other sectors. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com. Or, stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

