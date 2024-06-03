PebblePad Collaborates with Georgian College to Support Students' Employability

TELFORD, U.K. & BARRIE, Ontario, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PebblePad, the Learning Journey Platform, is excited to announce its selection by Georgian College, Ontario, Canada to support their institutional-wide student e-portfolio initiative. Georgian's decision highlights its commitment to advancing educational excellence through innovative technology-enhanced learning, focusing on enhancing students' employability skills.

As part of its digital innovation strategy, Georgian identified a need to help lifelong learners in an increasingly competitive world. To address this need, Georgian chose PebblePad, a software platform that helps institutions support and guide students from pre-arrival to alumni, to empower learners across the college to develop and showcase their skills, capability and growth.

This collaboration extends college-wide, aligning with Georgian's strategic vision of fostering digital innovation and aiding students in developing their professional identities. The comprehensive suite of learning journey tools offered by PebblePad will directly contribute to enhancing students' employability and appeal to both graduate schools and employers.

"PebblePad was selected for its capability to empower learners through innovative technology-enhanced learning, authentic assessments, and continuous self-reflection," said John Barbato, Executive Director of Innovation and Digital Experience at Georgian. "Our collaboration with PebblePad is instrumental in our mission to equip students with the skills and experiences necessary to succeed in the workforce."

The collaboration will support Georgian to leverage key elements of PebblePad's tools, including:

Utilization of PebblePad workbooks and reflective templates to scaffold student learning

Integration of PebblePocket, the mobile app, enabling students to capture experiences through images, videos and reflective templates

Creation of a comprehensive evidence collection showcasing students' learning and growth throughout their academic journey.

Welcoming Georgian to the PebblePad community, COO, Kenny Nicholl said: "We are delighted to welcome Georgian College onboard and commend their commitment to student-centred learning that puts all learners in the driving seat of their educational journey."

Visit https://pebblepad.com/ for details.

About PebblePad

PebblePad, the Learning Journey Platform, helps deliver student-centred learning experiences and nurture future-ready graduates. PebblePad's integrated ePortfolio, workbook, and assessment capabilities support diverse teaching and learning processes, addressing gaps in experiential learning and assessment that traditional Learning Management Systems cannot bridge. With teams in North America, Australia, and Europe, PebblePad transforms learning at over 30 top-ranked global universities.

