PebblePad to Empower Michigan Tech's Essential Education Program for Future-Ready Graduates

TELFORD, U.K. & HOUGHTON, Mich., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PebblePad, the Learning Journey Platform, is delighted to announce it has been selected by Michigan Technological University to support the new Essential Education Program. This strategic initiative aims to equip students with the skills necessary for success in today's rapidly evolving job market.

PebblePad's unique capabilities will support the integration of co-curricular, placement, and work-like pathways into the educational journeys of all students at Michigan Tech. The integrated ePortfolio, workbook and assessment capabilities will support learning and reflection throughout the curriculum, as well as enhance opportunities for meaningful and experience-based assessment. This approach is designed to meet the demands of employers who seek well-rounded professionals capable of adapting to diverse challenges.

Dr. Andrew J. Storer, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Michigan Tech, said: "We're excited to implement PebblePad to support and enhance the reflection and learning journey for our students as part of our new university-wide Essential Education Program. This innovative platform will help ensure our students are well-prepared for the demands of the modern workforce."

Highlights of the partnership include:

A multi-year, institution-wide deployment for all students, faculty and staff

Implementation and phased onboarding starting September 2024

Integrated ePortfolio, workbook and assessment capabilities built into programs to help students take ownership of their learning in and out of the classroom.

Kenny Nicholl, COO, added: "Preparing students for the future by developing critical thinking, communication and self-reflection is a priority for educators. We're honored to partner with Michigan Tech, renowned for its leadership in technical education and innovation. Their integrated curriculum and commitment to developing skills for tomorrow's workforce aligns with PebblePad, a platform to empower students with the skills they need to excel in the ever-changing world of work."

About Michigan Technological University

Michigan Technological University is a public research university founded in 1885 in Houghton, Michigan, and is home to more than 7,000 students from 55 countries around the world. Consistently ranked among the best universities in the country for return on investment, Michigan's flagship technological university offers more than 120 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in science and technology, engineering, computing, forestry, business and economics, health professions, humanities, mathematics, social sciences, and the arts. The rural campus is situated just miles from Lake Superior in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, offering year-round opportunities for outdoor adventure.

About PebblePad

PebblePad, the Learning Journey Platform, helps deliver student-centred learning experiences and nurture future-ready graduates. PebblePad's integrated ePortfolio, workbook, and assessment capabilities support diverse teaching and learning processes, addressing gaps in experiential learning and assessment that traditional Learning Management Systems cannot bridge. With teams in North America, Australia, and Europe, PebblePad transforms learning at over 30 top-ranked global universities.

