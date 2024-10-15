PebblePost Announces Enhanced Lookalikes Product; Brings Higher Performance with Category's First Always-on Prospecting Solution

Combines the Best of Digital and Offline Data with AI to Deliver an Average 8x Incremental Return on Ad Spend

NEW YORK and CHICAGO , Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PebblePost , the creator and leader of the Programmatic Direct Mail (PDM) channel, which combines the best of digital and direct mail advertising, today announced enhancements to its Lookalikes prospecting product. They include:

Best-in-class incremental marketing performance

Always-on capabilities, just like retargeting

Continuous audience optimization

Advanced performance analytics

Fueled by the PebblePost Graph: shared first-party cookieless, online and offline data.

"Customer acquisition at scale that performs is hard to do," said Jacob Ross, PebblePost's CEO. "PebblePost's enhanced Lookalikes product helps brands make it easier and more efficient. Our market-leading product now delivers greater performance and reach for brands to help them grow their customer base faster than they thought possible. Brands leveraging this Lookalikes product see an average 8x return on advertising spend (ROAS), beating our prior version of Lookalikes with 40% higher reach and 30% better conversion rates."

The enhanced Lookalikes product will be a highlight of PebblePost's presence at the Shoptalk Fall conference (Booth #H53, McCormick Place) in Chicago this week.

Best-in-Class Performance Powered by Proprietary Data

PebblePost is the only PDM solution that combines three of the most predictive data types across 500+ brands: transaction, intent, and customer data. This gives PebblePost a more holistic view of a consumer for modeling, which yields higher conversion rates when compared to other solutions that rely on third-party data.

"Blue Nile was already seeing strong success with PebblePost's Lookalikes prospecting product. However, we couldn't be happier with the performance improvements we're seeing with their enhanced Lookalikes, a stunning 70% increase in ROAS," said Megan Birch, Blue Nile's Senior Director of Marketing. "An always-on approach to Lookalikes has allowed us to focus on identifying and engaging our most valuable prospects, and we've been able to scale our monthly investments by up to 6x."

Always-on Capabilities for Continuous Optimization

PebblePost's AI scores nearly 100% of U.S. households daily, using billions of online and offline signals connected to a brand's first-party data. With audience pools that remain fresh and relevant, brands can reach more prospects with active purchase intent faster. Instead of waiting weeks or months for program results, PebblePost's models get smarter continuously with an ongoing feedback loop to optimize in real time.

"As a digital marketer, I can appreciate the difference maker that PebblePost's enhanced Lookalikes represents," said Allie Wooster, BBQGuys' Channel Manager, Programmatic and Affiliates. "It has the efficiency, performance, and always-on characteristics of a lookalike campaign run in a digital channel, with the additional benefit of working seamlessly in direct mail. With lift measurement on every program, PebblePost has instilled confidence that we're exceeding our 10x ROAS benchmark for prospecting."

Backed by Advanced Performance Analytics and Incrementality

"We know that it is not enough to show great performance—although we do—we also have to show why, so brands can fully trust the result," Ross said. "To ensure that PebblePost employs market-leading analytics to help marketers plan, optimize, and measure their always-on marketing programs, including built-in incrementality measurement across all of our products, including the enhanced Lookalikes product."

PebblePost's real-time dashboard lets brands look at performance results in any way a marketer would want–with unmatched data transparency. PebblePost also integrates with leading marketing measurement platforms to enable brands to verify results with trusted third-party partners and against their other marketing efforts.

Built for the Enterprise, By Experts

PebblePost's team acts as strategic partners to brands, focused on unlocking success through a comprehensive, outcomes-based approach.

"As a new brand with ambitious goals, attracting new Sailors (guests) to Virgin Voyages is essential," said Liza Herth, Virgin Voyages' Senior Manager, Lifecycle Marketing. "PebblePost has been instrumental in unlocking the potential of lookalike audiences through their always-on solution. They truly act as an extension of our team, offering comprehensive support—from audience targeting and creative testing recommendations to performance updates and detailed reporting for revenue attribution. With a premium price point and a niche audience, efficiently driving incremental revenue is critical. PebblePost listens closely to our business challenges and collaborates with us on creative solutions, consistently delivering a cost-per-booking that no other acquisition channel can match."

About PebblePost

PebblePost is the industry leader in Programmatic Direct Mail, creating the next generation of addressable marketing. Our solutions enable brands to reach decision-ready consumers across the online and offline moments that matter to drive measurable performance everywhere. The company partners with hundreds of leading brands to power profitable growth by engaging people at home with timely, relevant offers. The shared first-party data managed by PebblePost has enabled brands to realize $1.5 billion incremental revenue YTD and achieve 10x average incremental ROAS for acquisition and 36x average incremental ROAS for retention. Of the brands that work with PebblePost, 85% exceed their KPIs by 4x on average. For more information, please visit www.pebblepost.com.

