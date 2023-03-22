PebblePost Hires Former MediaMath, Integral Ad Science, and EquityZen Technology Executive Samphel Norden as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PebblePost , the leading marketing technology platform for the Programmatic Direct Mail channel, today announced the appointment of Samphel Norden as its Chief Technology Officer.

With decades of experience building sophisticated technological and data infrastructures, Samphel will oversee the engineering team and be responsible for technical strategy and execution. This hire comes at a pivotal time for the company as it continues to innovate and expand the ways in which marketers can create meaningful engagements with consumers at home and drive purchases everywhere.

"We are thrilled to welcome Samphel to PebblePost," said Jacob Ross, CEO of PebblePost. "More brands are looking to scale in this high-impact channel than ever before. Samphel brings the right mix of technical vision, deep domain expertise, and a track record of successes to further strengthen our platform and data asset and delight our valued brand partners."

Samphel comes to PebblePost from EquityZen, a fintech marketplace platform, where he served as Head of Engineering. Before that, he held key engineering leadership roles across a diverse set of industries including SecurityScorecard, MediaMath, and Integral Ad Sciences, and has a deep background in distributed systems and managing data at scale.

With the deprecation of online identifiers like third-party cookies reducing the effectiveness of many digital advertising environments, Samphel sees PebblePost as advantageously positioned for the future due primarily to the company's proprietary data asset, the PebblePost Graph.

"The PebblePost Graph's ability to connect first-party intent and transaction data to stable households at scale will be critical for marketers looking for addressable channels in a cookieless future," said Samphel. "But what excites me the most is the potential of that data to create better customer experiences and power profitable and measurable outcomes for brands. PebblePost has already accomplished so much in that vein, but we're really just getting started."

Head over to www.pebblepost.com to learn more about how Programmatic Direct Mail drives performance for marketers and what the team is up to.

About PebblePost

PebblePost is the leading marketing technology platform for the Programmatic Direct Mail channel, helping hundreds of brands power profitable growth by engaging people at home with timely, relevant marketing mail that's fueled by online intent, streamlined for speed, and optimized for performance.

By connecting their first-party data to the PebblePost Graph, marketers unlock advanced targeting and optimization features on the PebblePost Platform that make "home" an integral part of their omnichannel strategy, delivering unparalleled performance throughout the customer lifecycle.

Learn more at www.pebblepost.com

Contact: Nicholas Dujnic, [email protected]

SOURCE PebblePost