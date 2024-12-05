PebblePost Names Ryan Horn Head of Marketing

Proven Team and Brand Builder to Extend and Expand the Company's Leadership in Addressable Marketing Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PebblePost, the creator and leader of the Programmatic Direct Mail (PDM) channel, which combines the best of digital and direct mail advertising, today announced Ryan Horn as its Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. In this role, as part of the executive team, he will define and drive PebblePost's go-to-market strategy for its growing set of addressable marketing solutions that empower leading brands to realize consequential incrementality from their omnichannel efforts.

"Ryan brings to PebblePost the skills he used to help build an AdTech company from startup to a billion-dollar firm through multiple chapters of growth," said Jacob Ross, PebblePost's CEO. "He is joining the company at the perfect time, as we focus on serving marketing teams at leading brands with an ever-expanding set of performance products. He will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and marketer success over the coming years."

An inventive marketing strategist and tactician, Horn joins PebblePost from Simpli.fi, a provider of programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies. As head of the Marketing department, he contributed to 95x revenue growth over a 10-year period.

"I am thrilled to join PebblePost at such an exciting time," said Horn. "As the Programmatic Direct Mail leader, PebblePost has consistently set the standard for innovation and service. I look forward to driving our mission forward, leveraging our strong market position while accelerating the growth of our emerging products, as we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

About PebblePost

PebblePost is the industry leader in Programmatic Direct Mail, creating the next generation of addressable marketing. Our solutions enable brands to reach decision-ready consumers across the online and offline moments that matter to drive measurable performance everywhere. The company partners with hundreds of leading brands to power profitable growth by engaging people at home with timely, relevant offers. The shared first-party data managed by PebblePost enables marketers to significantly improve the performance of their omnichannel strategy by boosting conversion rates by as much as 134% and delivering 5-50X ROAS throughout the consumer lifecycle. PebblePost partners with leading brands to help them achieve consistently exceptional results. For more information, please visit www.pebblepost.com.

SOURCE PebblePost