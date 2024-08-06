PebblePost Strengthens Leadership Team as it Expands into New Markets

Seasoned Executive Appointed to Head Product Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PebblePost , the originator and leader of Programmatic Direct Mail, named Amit Nigam as Senior Vice President of Product. In this role, he will lead the company's efforts creating the next generation of data-driven marketing.

"Amit joins us at an exciting time for PebblePost and the brands we serve," said Jacob Ross, PebblePost's CEO. "Leading marketers trust us to enable successful marketing programs in the Programmatic Direct Mail (PDM) channel we pioneered. By virtue of the unique PebblePost solution, we help them build sustainable growth strategies relevant to consumers and generate exceptional returns for those brands. Amit will help us unlock the full power of our data to enhance existing PebblePost solutions and expand into new areas. I couldn't be more excited to have him on the team."

Nigam is a 15-year veteran of marketing and advertising with a track record of success and innovation. Prior to PebblePost, he was Vice President of Product at Beachfront, a leading ad platform built for convergent TV and streaming. Before that, he held leadership roles at Perion and Eyeview. He will play a key role as PebblePost brings new solutions and expands to new markets, all while building on the company's long track record of success with hundreds of leading brands.

"It's clear that PDM is a source of consistent performance for marketers looking to drive incremental conversion," Nigam said. "I am excited to contribute to PebblePost's effort to continue enhancing this capability and broadening the scope and scale of our solutions to provide marketers with greater opportunities to maximize the value of their most important asset, their knowledge of their customers."

Positioned to Take Advantage of the New Era of Marketing

While digital budgets have eclipsed traditional budgets, the industry is grappling with challenges. Consumers are increasingly experiencing ad fatigue, digital targeting, and measurement issues that have impacted marketers' success, and the range of choices for marketers is more complex than ever before.

"PebblePost has always focused on the fundamentals: reaching consumers in the moments that matter and driving results with the highest levels of accuracy and intelligence," Ross said. "We are exceptionally positioned for the next marketing era in which first-party data, driving and measuring real outcomes across offline and online experiences, will be central to marketer success."

The fuel for all of this is high-quality data direct from the source—not cookies or third-party aggregation. This is why PebblePost is able to drive exceptional brand performance. According to the company, this approach results in a 50% better conversion rate for brands versus targeting an audience provided by a third-party data aggregator.

About PebblePost

PebblePost is the industry leader in next-generation addressable marketing, enabling brands to engage decision-ready consumers across the online and offline moments that matter to drive measurable performance everywhere. The company helps hundreds of leading brands power profitable growth by engaging people at home with timely, relevant, Programmatic Direct Mail. The shared first-party data managed by PebblePost enables marketers to significantly improve the performance of their omnichannel strategy by boosting conversion rates by as much as 134% and delivering 5-50X ROAS throughout the consumer lifecycle. PebblePost partners with leading brands to help them achieve consistently exceptional results. For more information, please visit www.pebblepost.com .

