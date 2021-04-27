PEBBLES™ Cereal Unveils Limited-Edition Commemorative Box in Honor of Its 50th Birthday

"Our plan this year for PEBBLES ™ milestone birthday has been focused on finding ways to surprise and thank fans for their loyalty, and at the same time, keep the fun and party going all year long," said Amy Brothers, PEBBLES ™ Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands. "PEBBLES ™ cereal has been part of morning rituals, serving as a catalyst for creation for kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years. We're looking forward to continuing to inspire them to YABBA DABBA DOO ™ ! for another 50 years and more."

Through the promotion, fans can enter for a chance to win a PEBBLES™ prize box that includes colorful confetti poppers, a Fruity PEBBLES™-scented candle, a branded fanny pack, speaker, tumbler, 200-piece puzzle and new Post PEBBLES™ Crisps snacks. Other prizes include Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble PEBBLES™ cereal 50th birthday Funko Pop! Figures and coupons for a free box of PEBBLES™ cereal or a package of the new PEBBLES™ Crisps.

Using the PEBBLES™ Flintstone character creator, fans can make and style a Stone Age version of themselves to share with family and friends on social media, including customizing their face, hair, body, clothes and background. They also can get a Bedrock-inspired name. Fans can access the character creator and enter the sweepstakes at www.pebblesbirthday.com.

The new commemorative box and on-pack promotion will be featured across all three cereal varieties – Fruity PEBBLES™, Cocoa PEBBLES™ and Marshmallow Fruity PEBBLES™ – and will start to hit store shelves this month. The entire Flintstone and Rubble families, including Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, along with the Flintstone's pet dinosaur Dino and the Great Gazoo, appear on the back of the box. The promotion runs until November.

To learn more about PEBBLES™ cereal, visit www.postpebblescereal.com.

About PEBBLES™

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s21)

