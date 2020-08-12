PEC - Pacific Energy Concepts makes the Inc. 5000, for the 6th year in a row.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that PEC (Pacific Energy Concepts) is No.3660 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

2020 marks the 6th time in a row this Vancouver WA headquartered energy-optimization company has achieved growth worthy of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing companies list. Recognition shared with an elite group of companies, including organizations such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Zappos.com.

"We're extremely honored and excited to rank again on the Inc. 5000 list. This is testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our partners put in us," says CEO and founder Keith Scott.

Partners like, IKEA, Costco, Jeld-Wen, EMJ Metals, and thousands of other commercial and industrial businesses throughout North America have completed projects with this forward-thinking provider of energy-efficiency solutions.

As many commercial and industrial businesses are scrambling to find ways to reduce waste and save on operational expenses, PEC is anticipating continued growth in Q3 and Q4 of 2020. The company makes light work of waste reduction projects for their clients by offering turn-key, custom-designed and deployed OPEX and cost-reduction projects that help these businesses stay competitive, especially in tough times.

Like most companies, the coronavirus pandemic threw PEC some abrupt challenges in 2020. Changes in travel and on-site entry capabilities forced the company to pivot its process and strategy to implement on essential projects.

As an essential business supporting the efforts of other essential businesses, such as: cold storage, distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing businesses, PEC quickly realized that they needed to find alternative ways to execute on projects for these clients.

"I'm proud of our team who leaned-in & created solutions to deliver for our customers," states VP of business development, Jay Davis. He continues, "COVID-19 helped teach us how to improve and react quickly to change."

By reimagining their sales and project management processes the company was able to provide the same level of detail, expertise, and professionalism their clients have come to expect.

Despite the positive growth in 2019, and their bright outlook, not all was rosy in the face of COVID-19. The pandemic forced some changes in the size of their team, which, for a company that feels like family, was gut-wrenching. Faced with the uncertainties of the pandemic, CEO Keith Scott states that letting go of some of their team members "was one of the toughest decisions we've yet to make in our 11 years of business."

However, Scott continues, "I believe it's because we took swift action that we're now in a good position. Despite the challenges, we are looking at very bright remainder of 2020 and have been able to bring back a number of team members we were forced to let go of in Q2."

PEC has historically focused on energy-efficient lighting, predominantly LED technology. But, there is more to come from this growing energy solutions provider. Stay tuned as they expand, introducing new innovations, including software driven smart motors that improve efficiency and air quality in HVAC systems.

