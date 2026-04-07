Pecan Deluxe Candy Company Expands Dallas Facility, Doubling Popping Boba Capacity to Meet Surging Demand and Strengthen Its Position as the Largest U.S. Manufacturer

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Since commercially launching popping boba in 2021, Pecan Deluxe has driven domestic category growth, becoming the first fully operational U.S. producer at scale. Today, the company supplies high-volume programs for beverage and dessert applications, delivering consistent quality, dependable supply, and fast turnaround for multi-unit operators.

Over the past 12 months, Pecan Deluxe has increased its output capacity to achieve up to 100 million pounds per year, depending on product size and flavor, while simultaneously reducing its operational footprint. This achievement was made possible by advanced manufacturing technology and optimized processes. "We are always looking for ways to improve the working environment for our employees and offer our customers a worry-free experience by using the latest advancements in modern technology to produce a quality product," said Gary Collins, EVP of Operations.

Backed by a 75-year legacy in ingredient manufacturing, the family-owned company brings experience and expertise to a rapidly evolving popping boba segment. Offerings range from on-trend fruit profiles to fully custom creations, supported by flexible production designed for rapid turnaround without compromising quality.

Pecan Deluxe's popping boba is available in 6mm to 10mm sizes, offering versatility for a wide range of beverages and desserts. Each pearl features a delicate outer shell with a vibrant liquid center, delivering a burst of flavor and enhancing visual appeal. Options include both natural and artificial colors and flavors, enabling alignment with diverse brand standards and menu strategies.

With a U.S.-based supply chain, brands benefit from shorter lead times and greater reliability. Built for high-volume operations, the product offers dependable performance, ambient storage, and extended shelf-life simplifying operations while helping foodservice brands drive menu innovation and capture high-margin beverage opportunities.

Pecan Deluxe will showcase its U.S.-manufactured popping boba at the National Restaurant Association Show, May 16–19, 2026, in Chicago. Attendees can visit Booth #12137 to sample new flavors, explore applications, and learn more about custom development capabilities.

SOURCE Pecan Deluxe Candy Company