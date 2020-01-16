Pechanga Resort Casino Drives Automation and Visibility with Infor CloudSuite

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Pechanga Resort Casino entered into an agreement with Infinium Software Inc., an Infor company, expanding their long-term technology partnership. Pechanga, the largest resort/casino on the West Coast, chose Infor CloudSuite™ solutions to further integrate core business processes into a centralized location connected to the reservation department. The new, integrated system will allow the resort/casino to make more informed business decisions from anywhere, anytime, on any device. Infor's innovative cloud technologies, built to work hand in hand with the world-class capabilities of Amazon Web Services, will provide Pechanga with more adept abilities to query data within seconds. Pechanga has been an Infinium customer since 2001, and an Infor HMS and Infor EzRMS customer since 2016.

Pechanga will implement Infor CloudSuite solutions created specifically for the hospitality industry to better support financials, supply management, human capital management, analytics, and workforce management. These flexible applications can provide business leaders with new insights and real-time data to make decisions quickly that may improve bottom-line results. Specifically, workforce management software and human capital management applications will help support better labor optimization, planning, and time and attendance. An integrated finance and supply management software solution suite will couple modern financial functionality with tools to track supplies and streamline order processes.

For years, Pechanga has found success with Infor HMS, which has provided it a complete view of all guest value information in one system. This has enabled Pechanga to provide tailored recognition of known players and new guests who are seeking the broader resort experience Pechanga offers. In addition, Infor EzRMS has helped Pechanga automatically calculate demand forecasts for each future use of their hotel rooms and determine the appropriate selling strategies, such as open/close rates, stay controls, open/close room categories, and overbooking levels. Its deep learning AI algorithms recognize patterns dynamically to help ensure accurate business forecasts and optimal pricing recommendations.

"Infor Hospitality has been a partner to our organization for a long time, and expanding our technology partnership with them gives us a more streamlined approach and flexibility," said John Kenefick, chief information officer, Pechanga Resort Casino. "Infor's cloud infrastructure, network services and industry-specific application design will give us more reliability, security, and scalability."

With Infor solutions, teams at Pechanga will benefit from a simple and predictable path to upgrade from on-premise applications to the cloud. The organization will immediately benefit from quick user interaction experiences and deeper industry functionality that helps retire customizations to provide more thorough analytics and simpler integration.

"We are able to provide our customers with industry-first cloud technology, unmatched depth of functionality, and low risk implementations," said Jason Floyd, general manager, Infor Hospitality. "The gaming industry continues to become more crowded, so partnering with a technology provider that understands specific pain points in the business and what successful bottom-line results should look like is a competitive advantage in today's industry. Infor's hospitality-specific cloud applications quickly automate timeworn processes, decrease costs, and ultimately improve the guest experience."

For more information, please visit http://www.infor.com/industries/hospitality/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

