PECO Pallet Receives 2025 Bronze Sustainability Rating From EcoVadis

Performance places PECO in the top 35 percent globally, maintaining 2024 rating.

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PECO Pallet, Inc. (PECO) has again been recognized for its sustainability efforts, earning a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis for 2025. The rating places PECO among the top 35% of companies assessed globally, matching its 2024 performance.

PECO earned Bronze recognition for its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 35 percent of companies assessed globally. EcoVadis evaluates more than 100,000 companies annually on environmental, ethical and procurement practices.

"PECO's commitment to sustainability excellence is driven by integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives that are deeply woven into our culture," said Joe Dagnese, PECO's chief executive officer. "These efforts foster meaningful engagement across our associates, customers and stakeholders, reinforcing PECO's role as a leader in sustainability."

"We're proud to have earned this recognition by EcoVadis for our continued progress in sustainability," said Dagnese. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our associates to improving operations and advancing ESG goals that benefit our business and customers."

PECO has committed to achieving net-zero emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050, with a 55% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035, aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

A recent third-party lifecycle analysis (LCA) using PECO's operational data found its pooled pallet model produces 88% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than single-use whitewood pallets. The circular model keeps pallets in continuous use, extending lifecycles, reducing waste and conserving resources.

PECO operates a North American pallet pool network with more than 90 facilities and approximately 23 million signature red block pallets. Serving industries from grocery and agriculture to retail and distribution, PECO's durable, reusable pallets support a more efficient and sustainable supply chain.

To learn more about PECO's sustainability efforts, visit: www.pecopallet.com/sustainability

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is one of North America's leaders in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. PECO Pallet's tremendous growth over the last 25+ years reflects the company's commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO's superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit www.pecopallet.com.

