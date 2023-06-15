PEComa Epidemiology Forecasts, 2032 - Focus on 7 Major Markets - United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PEComa - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PEComa, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

PEComa Epidemiology



As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the PEComa epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total incident cases of PEComa, PEComa cases by Gender, Stage, Clinical Presentation, and Age in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

The total number of incident cases of PEComa in the United States was around 250 cases in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

was around 250 cases in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032). The United States contributed to the largest incident population of PEComa, acquiring ~64% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 28% and 8% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

contributed to the largest incident population of PEComa, acquiring ~64% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and accounted for around 28% and 8% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022. Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of PEComa cases, followed by France , whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

accounted for the largest number of PEComa cases, followed by , whereas accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022. According to the publisher estimates, there were more patients in the benign stage as compared to the malignant PEComa in the United States in 2022. The incidence is projected to increase during the forecast period.

in 2022. The incidence is projected to increase during the forecast period. In the 7MM, approximately 70% of the patient share is attributed to females, whereas only 30% of males suffer from PEComa.

KOL Views



To keep up with current trends, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Industry Experts contacted for insights on PEComa evolving diagnostic landscape, include Medical/scientific writers, Medical Oncologists, and Professors, Department of Medical Oncology, Strasbourg-Europe Cancer Institute, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and others.



This analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Cancer Research UK Barts Centre in London, MD Anderson Cancer Center, etc., were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate current diagnostic patterns.

Key Highlights:

PEComa Report Insights

Patient Population

Patient population by gender, stage, and age

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

PEComa Report Key Strengths

Ten Years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

PEComa Epidemiology Segmentation

PEComa Report Assessment

Epidemiology Segmentation

Current Diagnostic Practices

Epidemiology Insights:

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of PEComa? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to PEComa?

What is the historical and forecasted PEComa patient pool in the United States , EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ), the United Kingdom , and Japan ?

, EU4 ( , , , and ), the , and ? Which type of molecular alterations associated with PEComas contributes the most in patients affected with PEComa?

What is the contribution of benign and malignant cases in total incident cases PEComa?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary



4. Key Events



5. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology



6. PEComa Epidemiology Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

6.1. Patient Share (%) of PEComa in 2022

6.2. Patient Share (%) of PEComa in 2032



7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Subtypes of PEComas

7.1.2. Signs and symptoms

7.1.3. Causes

7.1.4. Risk assessment

7.1.5. Pathomorphology

7.2. Diagnosis

7.2.1. Immunohistochemistry

7.3. Differential Diagnosis



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of PEComa in the 7MM

8.4. US

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of PEComa in the US

8.4.2. PEComa Cases by Gender in the US

8.4.3. PEComa Cases by Stage in the US

8.4.4. PEComa Cases by Clinical Presentation in the US

8.4.5. PEComa Cases by Age in the US

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan



9. Appendix



