Pecos-Barstow-Toya Schools Leverage SparkCognition's AI to Help Ensure Student Safety and Prevent Gun Violence

News provided by

SparkCognition

15 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced it has been selected by Pecos-Barstow-Toya Independent School District (PBTISD) to deploy its computer vision solution to strengthen school safety and security for its students, teachers, and administrators. Pecos-Barstow-Toya ISD is deploying SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor to detect threats, identify security breaches, and prevent safety and security incidents. Located in West Texas, Pecos-Barstow-Toya ISD is a PK-12 school district with over 2600 students across five campuses.

"Ensuring a safe school environment is paramount to fostering students' success, growth, and well-being," said Brent Jaco, PBTISD Superintendent. "With SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor, we can enhance our security measures to quickly detect and prevent threats and provide real-time alerts to our students and staff."

During the 2021-2022 school year, there were 193 gunfire incidents at preschools and K-12 schools, more than in any prior period, and this year is on pace to eclipse that record. By using Visual AI Advisor to actively monitor perimeter security, intrusion detection, and weapon identification, Pecos-Barstow-Toya ISD is looking to shift its focus from review and reaction to predict and prevention.

"Texas ranks second in the nation for the highest number of gun incidents on campus, and despite investments in traditional school safety measures like fences and films, school shootings are rising," said Stephen Gold, CMO at SparkCognition. "Visual AI Advisor equips schools with a critical capability to safeguard students and staff, whether it's an active shooting, individual requiring medical attention, or preventing unauthorized access to school grounds."

SparkCognition Visual AI Advisor is a secure and proactive computer vision solution that leverages existing cameras to analyze situations in real-time and provide actionable alerts. It scales to thousands of cameras using a low-code/no-code integration framework and deploys at the edge, ensuring privacy and enterprise security. Visual AI Advisor has been contracted on over 130,000 cameras across 16 countries, and features 125+ pre-built use cases for safety, security, operational efficiency, quality control, and situational awareness.

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, prescribe the next best actions, and help ensure worker safety. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from all types of data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI technologies, including machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, and computer vision, lead the industry in innovation and accelerate digital transformation. Our solutions allow organizations to solve critical problems—prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, deliver net-zero initiatives, and eliminate accidents, all while avoiding zero-day "cyberattacks. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power of your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com.

Media Contact
Cody Sibulo
Communications Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE SparkCognition

Also from this source

SparkCognition Extends Middle East Presence with Expansion in Pakistan

SparkCognition Announces Appointment of Dr. Hamid Biglari and Professor Dame Fiona Murray to Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.