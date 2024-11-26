PECS® Developers Bondy & Frost Invest in Access to Education for Learners with Diverse Needs

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple University's College of Education and Human Development has announced the generous pledge of $100,000 from Andy Bondy, and Lori Frost, two legends in behavioral health, communication, and applied behavior analysis, as well as proud Temple parents, twice over. Their commitment will support two separate funds at the college: the Andy Bondy and Lori Frost Endowed Scholarship, and the Andy Bondy and Lori Frost Experiential Learning Fund.

Pyramid Educational Consultants' founders invest in Temple University's College of Education and Human Development. Post this Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS) developers Andy Bondy and Lori Frost present a PECS training in Philadelphia, PA.

Additionally, as part of Temple University's Made for More, an ambitious three-year, $125 million fundraising initiative to create new student scholarships, the scholarship gift will be matched by the university. This fund, along with the additional support from the university, will go a long way in supporting the college's vision and mission of providing access to an outstanding education for those who aspire to advance equitable systems and practices in schools and communities.

The Experiential Learning Fund will be utilized to launch the Pyramid Functional Communication Skills Program. This program aims to provide cutting-edge communication support to autistic children and their families in underserved communities of Philadelphia. Once launched, it will directly contribute to the advancement of equitable systems and practices, improving the life outcomes of these children by preparing them for greater success in school, community and work settings.

"This program will serve as the cornerstone of the college's initiative to become the destination of choice for those seeking to become autism-focused educators and therapists," said Professor Matt Tincani, a longtime colleague and friend of Bondy and Frost. "It will afford Philadelphia families access to the highest quality services and supports available."

Bondy and Frost are the co-developers of the Picture Exchange Communication System®, or PECS®, developed in 1985 at the Delaware Autism Program. Today, it is one of the most widely used and evidence-based strategies to support communication. The company they co-founded, Pyramid Educational Consultants, has offices in 16 countries, helping individuals with developmental disabilities, autism and/or communication challenges across the globe.

"We are so pleased to support Temple's commitment to excellence in student education. One of our long-held missions is to enhance educator collaboration and increase meaningful communication for our learners," said Bondy. "Working with the next generation of educators and helping to create a skills program that will focus on teaching critical communication skills to learners with complex needs is an exciting endeavor that aligns with this goal," added Frost.

To learn more about Pyramid Educational Consultants' global commitment to advancing communication support for individuals with autism and complex communication needs visit www.pecs.com.

Media Contact: Rayna Bondy, [email protected]

SOURCE Pyramid Educational Consultants