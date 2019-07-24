Pectin Market to Witness Exponential Growth By 2028 | Key Players: CP Kelco, Danisco, Cargill, Silvateam, Naturex, Jinfeng Pectin, Ceamsa, & Yuning Bio-Tec: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide Pectin Market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 2.76% between 2017 and 2028. Pectin implies a structural heteropolysaccharide present in the primary cell walls of terrestrial plants. It can be produced commercially as a white to light brown powder. It is extracted from citrus fruits and is used in food as the gelling agent, mainly in jellies and jams.

Development of efficient and advanced technology coupled with increase in the awareness among consumers regarding functional food is likely drive the market growth in the forecast period. The other factors that drive the pectin market growth include increasing acceptance in emerging economies, and surge in demand for low-fat and low-calorie food products from consumers. However, volatile prices and availability of raw materials and extensive investment in research and development are likely hamper the market growth in the forthcoming period.

The emerging trend in the market is rising demand for cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical segments. An extensive range of curing effects in the pharmaceutical segments like use in healing ointments, prevention of gastric mucosa, control in blood glucose level, and improvement in serum cholesterol Are the other driving factors. Furthermore, pectin is also used as a natural structure provider for creams, oils, and pastes.

On October 2, 2018, CP Kelco, a foremost manufacturer of specialty hydrocolloid ingredients, asserted the pectin market accessibility of GENU® Explorer Pectin ND-200, a label-friendly food constituent solution designed for neutral pH dairy desserts. At present, CP Kelco accounts for approximately a third of the total global pectin production. It is followed by Cargill, Danisco, Yantai Andre Pectin, Obipektin AG, and Herbstreith and Fox Corporate group.

Europe is one of the prominent regions and will continue to account for a large share in the pectin throughout the forecast period due to fast adoption by consumers, conventional consumption of jams.

Leading players operating in the pectin market include FMC Corporation, DuPont Nutrition & Health, CP Kelco, Incorporated, Cargill, Devon Impex Private Limited, B&V srl., Herbstreith & Fox, and Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd. Mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and new product development are some of the most extensively accepted strategies by companies, both - small and large market in the pectin market.

The global Pectin market was valued at $1130 million in 2017, and the analysts predict the global market size will reach $1525 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.76% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Pectin from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pectin market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Pectin including:

CP Kelco



Danisco (DuPont)



Cargill



Herbstreith& Fox KG



Yantai Andre Pectin



Silvateam



Naturex



Jinfeng Pectin



Pomona's Universal Pectin

Universal Pectin

Ceamsa



Yuning Bio-Tec

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

High Methoxyl (HM) Pectin



Low Methoxyl (LMC) Pectin



Amidated low Methoxyl (LMA) Pectin

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Food Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Cosmetic Industry

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales



Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

