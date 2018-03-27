Pedal bike illuminates the way with Covestro polycarbonate

Now, Phantom Frames is utilizing this robust polycarbonate material as it expands its unique product line with the Pedal Bike. Available in two sizes – 12" and 16" – the Pedal Bike features flashing LED lights in red, white, blue, green or multicolor. Phantom Frames also incorporated silver glitter flakes into the polycarbonate frame for added shine.

"Covestro has been a reliable supplier of quality, consistent materials," said Smith. "Given the success we had with Makrolon® 2807 polycarbonate in the Balance Bike, we knew its winning combination of properties would deliver for the Pedal Bike."

Makrolon® 2807 polycarbonate is used in the Pedal Bike's frame, chain guard and seat post. This lightweight, UV-stabilized material provides glass-like transparency and impact resistance.

"Makrolon® 2807 polycarbonate offers endurance and strength needed for the rider," said Richard Aldrich, business development manager, Covestro LLC. "We further helped Phantom Frames by performing multiple mold flow and structural analyses to ensure optimal production." The Pedal Bike is a part of Phantom Frames' comprehensive product line of illuminated bikes for children up to eight years old, including the Tricycle and 12" Balance Bike. The company has worked hand-in-hand with Covestro on all of these offerings.

"Phantom Frames is leading the way with bikes that are not only unique, but also, because of the illuminated frames, provide a safer experience for children," said Lauren Zetts, North America market manager, Medical and Consumer Products – Polycarbonates, Covestro LLC. "We're proud to provide continued support to help Phantom Frames bring these bikes to market – and to the homes of children around the world."

The Phantom Frames Pedal Bike will be available on Amazon.com before the summer riding season.

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's largest polymer companies with 2017 sales of EUR 14.1 billion. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronics and medical industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,200 people at the end of 2017.

Find more information at www.covestro.us or www.plastics.covestro.com.

About Phantom Frames:

Phantom Frames is a design company based in Santa Ana, CA. Founded in 2011, the company has developed and patented a line of internally illuminated frame based vehicles. Mass production was initiated by the company in October 2015.

For more information about Phantom Frames, visit www.ridephantom.com, call 775-210-0202 or email sales@ridephantom.com.

