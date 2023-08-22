Pedal Pub Baton Rouge Launches New Fall Experiences

LSU football gameday tours and a haunted house experience highlight one-of-a-kind party bike options

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you want to take in an LSU pregame like never before or head to a famous Louisiana haunted house in style, Pedal Pub Baton Rouge is pushing the envelope with unique new experiences. Already a popular activity in the capital city, the new tours launching this fall give both locals and tourists brand new ways to pack in the fun.

LSU Campus Tailgate Tours are pre-booking now . These tours will take place before every LSU home football game. Riders can elevate their gameday experience by cruising through the most popular and iconic pregame tailgate spots for more than an hour on a 16-seat party bike.

"LSU gamedays are some of the truly special experiences in our city," said Pedal Pub Baton Rouge co-owner Chandra Piert. "We're excited to give fans a completely new way to experience the amazing sights and sounds of the best pregame atmosphere in the country."

Beginning in late September, riders looking for a thrill will also be able to book the Haunted Hall"eaux"ween Party Ride. For the first time ever, people can pedal to 13th Gate Haunted House , Louisiana's ultimate haunted attraction. Riders will get a VIP experience at the haunted house before jumping back on the bike to continue with bar stops on the rest of the 2-hour tour.

"Pedal Pub is an amazing way to spend time with family, friends and coworkers through the variety of tours we are already offering. When you add in our new tours, it's unbeatable," said Piert.

Pedal Pub started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and now has more than 60 franchised and licensed locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit www.PedalPub.com. You can follow Pedal Pub Baton Rouge here on Facebook and Instagram .

