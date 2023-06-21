Pedal Pub Partners With St. Paul Saints for Summer Fun

News provided by

Pedal Pub Twin Cities

21 Jun, 2023, 08:45 ET

Tours are back in the Capital City just in time for baseball season

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Twin Cities' most exciting activity is back in St. Paul after a seven-year hiatus. The Original Pedal Pub is partnering with the St. Paul Saints as they launch tours on their 16-seat bikes in downtown and Lowertown. Those looking for an elevated experience can take a tour that drops off at CHS Field and includes a ticket to that day's Saints game. Another option for non-game days starts and ends on West 7th Street, with multiple bar stops throughout the downtown area along the ride.

"St. Paul is a beautiful city, and we're so excited to bring our better than ever experience back and join community partners in showing people how truly incredible downtown St. Paul is," General Manager of Pedal Pub Twin Cities Anthony Johnson said. "We bring people together and into the heart of the community, and it's really special for us to be able to partner with a local organization like the Saints."

Pedal Pub Twin Cities also has tours in Minneapolis, offering a "new and improved" experience for customers through new partnerships with bars and restaurants around pick-up and drop-off locations, giving guests a chance to eat and drink at local establishments before and after their tour. 

With 16 seats on each tour bike, the activity is perfect for friends, family or businesses looking to create lasting memories while seeing all the Twin Cities has to offer.

About Pedal Pub:
Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 licensed locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour, visit www.pedalpubpartybikes.com.

Media Contact: Megan Hoffman
Phone Number: (612) 351-8686
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.pedalpub.com/twin-cities-mn

SOURCE Pedal Pub Twin Cities

