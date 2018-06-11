Pedal Pub Party Bikes Rolls Out Franchise Opportunities Nationwide

With leisure travelers spending more than $718 billion in 2017, a 5.2 percent increase from 2016, Pedal Pub is capitalizing on the growing tourism and travel trend with a new and innovative way to explore America's greatest cities. Pedal Pub, known as "the Bike with the Barrel!®," provides guests with a uniquely fun, and engaging way for groups up to sixteen to partake in light exercise and enjoy fresh air while touring the town on a Dutch-made bike. Riders are able to book a tour with large or small groups, typically lasting two hours, to experience the city and visit local bars, breweries, and restaurants.

"Pedal Pub is truly a unique concept taking cities by storm—it's a great way for tourists and locals to experience the areas in a new and exciting way," said Shane M. Dunn, Chief Development Officer. "Our operators work to create meaningful relationships with local restaurant and bar owners to ensure every tour has exciting destinations while giving franchisees opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs in their communities."

The brand is tapping into a niche in the lifestyle and beer enthusiast category as it enhances tourism and mundane bar hopping by creating a fun and social outing. On most tours, customers are able to bring libations while traveling to two to three customized stops at local establishments – cocktail bars, lounges, local restaurants, breweries and wine cellars, among others. Much like the canal tours in Amsterdam, each bike tour has a pilot who goes through a certification process to ensure all operations are run with city expertise, safety and enthusiasm.

"We truly pride ourselves on the safety of our bikes for our customers," said Dunn. "We have partnered with a respected bike manufacturer, Fietscafe, to ensure every bike is of the highest quality and safety. We also require every pilot goes through rigorous training prior to operating the bike so our customers can concentrate on enjoying the ride and the experience."

With low operating costs, exceptional corporate support and an exciting concept in a booming industry, Pedal Pub is an attractive investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the space. The total first year start-up costs for this business are estimated between $76,959 – $266,999. This estimate includes the purchase or lease of two Pedal Pub bikes and estimates for insurance, storage, marketing, and corporate support costs. Risk is mitigated since all purchasers receive a full course on running the business, a business operations manual, the latest digital technology that is ready to use, support system for bike maintenance and repair (uptime), US stock of bikes to support growth, as well as territorial protection, and the wealth of information offered by the franchisor.

For more information about the Pedal Pub franchise opportunity, visit www.pedalpubpartybikes.com.

About Pedal Pub

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social, and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 40 licensed locations open and operating throughout the United States and aims to have 1,200 bikes operating by 2023. To learn more about the brand, locations, and booking a tour visit www.pedalpubpartybikes.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pedal-pub-party-bikes-rolls-out-franchise-opportunities-nationwide-300664100.html

SOURCE Pedal Pub

Related Links

http://www.pedalpubpartybikes.com

