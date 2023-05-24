Pedal Pub Rolling into Richmond This Summer

Bookings for the new location open soon!

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's original party bike is coming to Richmond this summer! As the first franchise in Virginia, Pedal Pub RVA offers a unique way to take in the sites and experience Richmond with family, friends and coworkers. Bookings for the bike tours will launch soon and tours will run through Scott's Addition starting summer 2023.

Pedal Pub offers 14-seat party bikes that take tours around cities' breweries, restaurants, coffee shops and stadiums. The Richmond tour will visit popular spots in Scott's Addition like the Park RVA, Vasen Brewing, Buskey Cider, Slingshot and more. Richmond residents can head to the Flying Squirrels stadium on May 30 for the chance to win discounted tours and free giveaways from Pedal Pub RVA.

"Richmond is the perfect place for a Pedal Pub. We're an active community and enjoy socializing and exploring," says co-owner of Pedal Pub RVA Adam Seale. "Scott's Addition is particularly exciting with its extensive range of breweries, cideries, distilleries and restaurants. The city's investment and growth coming to the Diamond District in 2026 makes it a great location to make new memories with friends and family."

Pedal Pub is dedicated to creating fun and safe memory-building experiences for everyone. Every Pedal Pub Pilot is thoroughly trained, and each party bike is outfitted with numerous safety features.

Fellow co-owner of Pedal Pub RVA Matt Benoist says, "Adam and I are lifelong friends, and we wanted to go into business together. Post-COVID, we feel that investing in experiences and helping others create memories is more important than ever. We're excited to bring Pedal Pub to the Richmond community and provide a safe opportunity for friends like us to have fun."

Started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub now has more than 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information and booking visit www.pedalpub.com/richmond-va .

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 licensed locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour visit www.pedalpubpartybikes.com .

