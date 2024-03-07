Pedal Steel Solar acquires two 800 MWh Standalone Storage Projects Under Development in MISO from Valor Infrastructure Partners

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedal Steel Solar LLC ("Pedal Steel") announced today the acquisition of two standalone energy storage projects from Valor Infrastructure Partners, LLC ("VIP"). The projects, located in the MISO market, are each anticipated to store and dispatch up to 800 MWh of energy. Located in Ostego County, Michigan and Caldwell County, Kentucky, both projects are in development stages.

"We are excited to collaborate with VIP and add these projects to Pedal Steel's pipeline to serve the Heartland's growing clean energy needs," said John Bridge, founder, and CEO of Pedal Steel. "This transaction is as much about the partnership as it is about the assets – VIP's smart team and development strategy strongly complement Pedal Steel's goals."

Mike Weich, CEO of VIP, commented, "We are extremely proud to partner with Pedal Steel on this transaction, supporting their growth with high quality, strategically located assets. Our commercial organization, led by co-founder Ivan Zyla, and our development organization, led by co-founder Daryl Hart, have put in an immense amount of time and effort ensuring these projects were sited efficiently. We look forward to seeing them delivered as positive additions to the communities they serve."

About Pedal Steel Solar LLC

Pedal Steel Solar, a subsidiary of Runway Group, LLC, is a developer, owner and operator of large-scale solar and storage projects. Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, our mission is to advance the energy economy with our large-scale solar and storage projects. With our regional focus, we seek to drive infrastructure growth, spur economic development, and raise the national profile of the Heartland states.

About Valor Infrastructure Partners, LLC

Valor Infrastructure Partners, LLC (VIP) is a renewable energy company established in 2022 with U.S. headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Led by industry veterans and financially backed by global clean energy investor, Pelion Green Future (https://www.peliongreenfuture.com/), VIP is on a mission to develop solar, wind and energy storage projects that deliver a positive impact on people and the planet. VIP is currently prospecting across the U.S.

