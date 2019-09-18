Pedal to the Metal for Community Engagement in School Districts

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Event: txEdCon | TASA TASB Convention

When: September 20-22

Where: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

VolunteerNow will showcase its innovative, mission-driven technology to school leaders across the state at the upcoming TASA TASB Convention. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is an easy-to-use platform that matches school districts with the community help they need – from parent chaperones to corporate volunteer groups.

VolunteerNow invites education leaders to test drive its VOLY.org platform at TASA TASB, alongside visitor management company School Safe ID providing demos inside a Tesla Model X. As campus safety increases, so does the need for intuitive software that helps protect students and staff. VolunteerNow is proud to partner with School Safe ID.

Current VolunteerNow clients have benefitted from more than 500,000 volunteer hours – just in the 2018-2019 academic year. All of this time has been recruited, tracked, and managed through district VOLY.org portals.

"We are thrilled to provide an all-in-one solution for school districts, especially as resources become more and more limited," VolunteerNow CEO Tammy Richards said. "VolunteerNow is proud to support public education. Research shows that the more community and parents are engaged in a school, the higher the student achievement. Our program is where community and campus connect, and allows educators to focus on students."

VolunteerNow and School Safe ID will be providing live demonstrations on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

This convention is a collaboration between groups TASA and TASB to produce a transformative experience for school board members, superintendents, and other school leaders that improves governance and leadership in Texas public schools and enhances statewide support for public education.

About VolunteerNow

Every year, VolunteerNow mobilizes 256,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $40 million economic impact for the North Texas region. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities.

