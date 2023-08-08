Pedal Your Way Through Texas With America's No. 1 Summer Activity

Pedal Pub locations in Austin and Dallas offer new ways to experience the cities

AUSTIN, Texas and DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The greatest party on wheels is bigger than ever in Texas this summer. In addition to one of the original locations, PubCrawler of Austin , a new location, Pedal Pub Dallas , opened this spring. Both tours give residents and visitors a chance to see the vibrant cities from the safety of a bike seat while having fun with friends, family or coworkers and enjoying their favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

Pedal Pub Dallas launched in January, letting guests experience the lively Deep Ellum neighborhood on a 16-seat bike. Owner and entrepreneur Dr. Sonja Jackson says they've already created relationships with the bars and restaurants to make the tour upbeat for all.

"Kudos to the city of Dallas and the Deep Ellum community," Jackson said. "They've embraced us with open arms, and we're excited to be a part of this great entertainment district."

PubCrawler of Austin was started in July 2010 by neighbors and entrepreneurs Jennifer Nolen and Robin Lund. Today, they're the only brick-and-mortar option for tours in the city, offering both Riverside and Downtown tours, and Nolen and Lund are still the ones answering the phones and emails when guests inquire about a tour.

"We welcome our guests into our family when they take one of our tours," Nolen said. "We want everyone to have the best experience from the time they contact us until they're showing photos to their friends and family weeks later."

Started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub now has more than 60 franchised and licensed locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit pedalpub.com/locations/ . You can follow PubCrawler of Austin on Facebook and Instagram and Pedal Pub Dallas on Facebook and Instagram .

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 licensed and franchised locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour at pedalpubpartybikes.com and visit pedalpub.com/franchising/ to find out more about franchise ownership.

