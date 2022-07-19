Pedaling To Save the Planet, Boxed Water™ ‘Clips in’ With SoulCycle

By partnering with Boxed Water™, SoulCycle will convert all packaged water in studios to Boxed Water™. The timing is particularly critical, as the just released Post-consumer Plastic Recycling Data Report shows that plastic recycling is on a decline - with only 5% of U.S.-made plastic getting recycled.

"Our partnership with Boxed Water™ continues SoulCycle's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2024. We are committed to sustainable products that align with our mission for environmental progress and offsetting our carbon impact. Community spirit is at the core of our experience and our brand. We have enough evidence and data to know we have a big climate 'climb' ahead of us," said Samantha Yeager, Director of Retail Supply Chain at SoulCycle. "Time to get up and out of our saddles in our efforts toward collective change."

SoulCycle is leading the fitness community on the path towards climate neutrality. Through their partnership with the nonprofit Climate Neutral, they are working to measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by investing in energy efficiency, materials, green packaging, waste reduction and transportation across the entire business. In September, SoulCycle and Boxed Water teams will be "soulteering" their time with a beach clean-up effort in Santa Monica to raise awareness in celebration of Coastal Cleanup month.

"It will take bold commitments from businesses like SoulCyle to right the ship on climate change. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Boxed Water™ Chief Revenue Officer Robert Koenen. "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do here at Boxed Water, and we are proud to support SoulCycle in their planet initiatives."

As part of their "You Post. We Plant." campaign, Boxed Water™ has committed to plant two trees in U.S. national forests with the National Forest Foundation from every social media post with #BetterPlanet. In the last five years, the brand has planted more than 1.3 million trees. As reforestation needs continue to grow, expect to see both brands leverage their collective reach as they activate challenges for their riders and special events in the fall.

To learn more about Boxed Water™ and its sustainability efforts, visit https://boxedwater.com/ or follow them on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

ABOUT BOXED WATER

Boxed Water™ was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water cartons are 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwater.com - as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

ABOUT SOULCYCLE

SoulCycle was built on disruption and innovation. We've created a workout that's as efficient as it is joyful – an experience that brings people together while pushing our community members to discover and rediscover their best selves. Today, we operate 86 studios across 15 North American markets. SoulCycle is so much more than a 45-minute indoor cycling workout — it's always been about more than a bike. We provide a sanctuary for our riders to lose themselves in the movement and music. Our one-of-a-kind, world-class instructors guide our community through a powerful, fun and transformative fitness experience that's designed to benefit the body, mind and soul, both on and off the bike. Set to high-energy music in a dark, candle-lit room, we move in unison to the beat and follow the signature choreography of our instructors. The Soul experience only starts to begin when the music stops. It's inspiring. It's meaningful. It's fun.

