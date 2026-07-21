PEDEGO INTRODUCES THE ALL-NEW RIDGE RIDER 2 AND LATCH 2 E-BIKES

Two feature-rich e-bikes starting at $1,999 and $1,695 combine whisper-quiet power, long range, and an industry-leading 5-year limited warranty.

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Electric Bikes today introduced the all-new Ridge Rider 2 and Latch 2, expanding its lineup with two value-focused electric bikes that raise the bar for performance, features, and affordability. The Ridge Rider 2 is available at a special introductory price of $1,999 through August 16 (regularly $2,195), while the Latch 2 becomes Pedego's most affordable model ever at just $1,695.

The Latch 2 is Pedego's most affordable premium bike ever, featuring a powerful motor, foldable design and 84-miles range*.

Both bikes are the first in Pedego's new Pedego 2.0 lineup - and both punch well above their price tag with a 750W motor, up to 90 miles of range, UL-certified safety, and Pedego's unprecedented 5-year limited warranty. These are not entry-level bikes with premium stickers. They are premium bikes with honest prices.

"We built Pedego 2.0 for the rider who has been waiting for a premium electric bike that doesn't ask them to compromise on quality or price. The Ridge Rider 2 and Latch 2 are our answer - and they're just the beginning. Four more models are coming before the year is out, and every one of them carries the same commitment to value, performance, and the Pedego standard of quality."

- Larry Pizzi, CEO, New Pedego Holdings

Ridge Rider 2 - Go Anywhere. Do Everything. Now $1,999.

The Ridge Rider 2 was designed for riders who want one bike that handles it all – city streets, bike paths, gravel trails, weekend campground loops, and everything in between. A 750W motor with 90Nm of torque gives you serious climbing power, and Pedego's proprietary PedalSense® system means you choose how it feels: a natural, responsive torque-sensing assist, or effortless cadence cruising with a twist-throttle always in reach.

A 48V 17.4Ah LG-cell battery provides up to 90 miles of estimated range* on a single charge. The step-thru frame is easy to mount, the upright riding position is comfortable for long rides, and the 27.5 x 2.4" tires with 80mm front suspension handle rough surfaces with ease.

Latch 2 – Full-Size Power. Folds to Fit Your Life. Just $1,695.

The Latch 2 is Pedego's most affordable premium bike ever - and it earns every bit of that "premium." It runs the same 750W / 90Nm motor platform as Pedego's full-size models, packs up to 84 miles of range*, and folds down to fit in an RV bay, apartment closet, or car trunk. Whether you're a traveler, a city dweller, or just someone who hates cluttered garages, the Latch 2 was made for you.

The folding step-thru frame with a height-adjustable stem (230-310mm) accommodates a wide range of rider heights. Wide 20 x 3.0" tires and a 60mm suspension fork keep the ride smooth and stable. And like the Ridge Rider 2, the Latch 2 carries full UL safety certification and Pedego's 5-year limited warranty - setting a new bar for what $1,695 buys in the e-bike market.

Built on Pedego's Most Trusted Guarantee

Both the Ridge Rider 2 and Latch 2 are backed by Pedego's unprecedented 5-year limited warranty - the best coverage Pedego has ever offered. Combined with UL2849 electrical system certification and UL2271-certified batteries, these bikes meet the gold standard for e-bike safety and quality.

Available Now

The Ridge Rider 2 and Latch 2 are available now at Pedego stores and authorized dealers nationwide, and can be ordered online at www.pedego.com for assembly at your nearest dealer. Find a store near you, take either bike for a test ride, and experience what the new Pedego is all about.

CONTACT:

New Pedego Holdings | Pedego Electric Bikes

[email protected] | www.pedego.com

For more information and a detailed look at the new Ridge Rider 2 and Latch 2 e-bikes, download the press kit here.

About Pedego Electric Bikes

Pedego Electric Bikes, now owned by New Pedego Holdings, is one of America's most recognized electric bike brands. With a nationwide network of Pedego stores and authorized dealers, Pedego delivers premium electric bikes backed by industry-leading warranty coverage and hands-on customer support. The company's Pedego 2.0 product line represents a new era of innovation, value, and quality for riders of all ages and lifestyles. Learn more at www.pedego.com.

SOURCE Pedego Electric Bikes