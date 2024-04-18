PEDEGO UNVEILS 2024 ELECTRIC BIKE MODELS INCLUDING MOTO, CARGO AND FAT TIRE TRIKE

Next Generation Highlights Innovation and Represents Major Step Forward for Electric Bike Industry

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego, an award-winning brand and the largest chain of electric bike stores in North America, today unveiled the latest additions to their lineup of electric bikes. The three groundbreaking additions—Moto, Cargo, and Fat Tire Trike—set a new standard in safety, quality, performance, and innovation within the e-bike industry.

"This is officially the next generation of electric bicycles," said Pedego CEO Brian Stech. "Built to exceed the industry's highest standards, each bike is outfitted with cutting-edge technology available only to Pedego customers, offering riders industry-leading safety, increased range, numerous customization options, and ultimately a superior riding experience for all."

Moto – Dual Sport

The ultimate dual sport e-bike that reimagines the essence of adventure. Featuring front and rear suspensions for exceptional comfort on rough terrain, the Moto ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride wherever your wanderlust takes you. Whether you're craving off-the-beaten-path exploration, beachside escapades, camping trips, or daily commutes around town, the Moto is designed to take electric biking to new horizons.

Cargo – Sport Utility

Cargo is the sport utility e-bike that redefines versatility on two wheels. Equipped with a suite of included accessories to transform it into your personalized sport utility powerhouse, this bike is the all-in-one solution for any task at hand. Whether you're transporting the kids or carrying gear, this e-bike ensures you can take your important items anywhere you want.

Fat Tire Trike – Transport

The perfect solution for dependable, comfortable, and effortless transportation. Boasting three fat tires and a low step-through design, the Trike guarantees remarkable stability and offers an easy on-and-off experience. Perfect for riders of all levels, the fat tires contribute to a worry-free and smooth journey, while the low step-through ensures accessibility for all.

All three models are SGS/TUV Certified to the UL2849 and UL2271 safety standards. Each battery is potted with a revolutionary heat-absorbing resin that sets new industry standards. This innovative material protects the battery against corrosion and overheating by covering each cell, and prevents the spread of thermal events if overheating should ever occur. The resin offers water resistance and significant protection against physical accidents like punctures or impact, ensuring enhanced safety and reliability.

Each bike includes headlights with high/low beams and Pedego's iconic radiant taillight with brake light, running light, and integrated turn signals for outstanding awareness and safety while riding.

In addition to a powerful 750W motor and premium components from brands like SRAM and Tektro, each model also comes equipped with a brilliant color LCD with ambient light sensor and USB-C charge port to charge other accessories a rider may want to use. Available with a variety of purpose-built accessories, Pedego offers you the freedom to choose the perfect electric bike for your individual needs and personal taste.

PEDALSENSE® is Pedego's proprietary propulsion software that delivers a signature elevated riding experience. With PEDALSENSE®, Pedego continues to lead the industry by combining cutting-edge technology and customization options, setting a new standard for excellence in e-bike design and performance. PEDALSENSE® offers riders the freedom to personalize their ride like never before. With the ability to choose between two customized pedal assist features, Cruise and Torque assist, riders can tailor their experience to match their unique riding style and preferences. Cruise assist seamlessly matches the rider's pedaling speed, ensuring a smooth and effortless journey, while Torque assist provides an extra boost of power only when needed, amplifying the rider's effort and enhancing efficiency and control.

Pedego is an industry pioneer, and has over 200 stores across North America that provide unparalleled local sales, service, and support. Pedego offers consumers an industry-best 5-year warranty that includes anti-theft protection and a lifetime frame warranty. With a long track record of creating joy for customers, the Pedego brand carries a legacy of excellence and boasts a remarkable 4.9 out of 5 star average rating with over 15,000 consumer reviews.

All three models are available starting today at your local Pedego store and online. The Moto and Cargo both retail for $3,995. The Fat Tire Trike is available in two configurations; the 10.5Ah Trike retails for $3,495 while the 17.5Ah Trike is available for $3,995.

For complete technical specifications and more information on Pedego's latest models of electric bikes, or to find your local authorized Pedego store, visit Pedego.com.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

At Pedego, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the electric bike industry, setting the pace with innovation and unrivaled customer care, while forging lifelong relationships with our riders. Our network of over 200 stores spans across North America, ensuring that wherever the road takes you, local sales, service, and support are never far away. Backed by our industry-leading 5-year warranty, customers can ride with confidence knowing they are covered by comprehensive and trusted support.

Pedego's heritage is built on the smiles and stories of our customers, a testament to our outstanding satisfaction scores. Our commitment to enhancing people's lives and creating fun is what drives us, and with every Pedego bike, we promise an experience that is as reliable as it is delightful.

SOURCE Pedego Electric Bikes