Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Set to Reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2033, Expands with Rising Security and Smart Infrastructure Adoption - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pedestrian entrance control systems market is expanding rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$2.0 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$3.4 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This growth stems from heightened security needs worldwide, advancements in biometric and contactless technologies, and ongoing upgrades of access control infrastructure across varied sectors. Pedestrian entrance control systems, including turnstiles, speed gates, and advanced software platforms, are integral to modern security protocols and flow management. Market dynamics reveal strengthened supply chains and deployments of smart systems capable of real-time monitoring and analytics, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency.

Surge in Security Infrastructure and Smart Facility Investments

Global concerns around asset safety, unauthorized access, and regulatory compliance are escalating demand for robust entrance control solutions. Governments, transport authorities, and commercial enterprises are investing heavily in secure access technologies, driven by anti-terrorism standards, workplace safety mandates, and modernization of critical infrastructure. In this context, biometric authentication, such as facial recognition and contactless mobile credentials, has become standard for enhanced security and hygiene across facilities. Modern urban centers, smart cities, and major transit hubs increasingly integrate these systems to manage pedestrian flow effectively while ensuring seamless, secure access. Asia Pacific leads the market with the largest share, propelled by rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects in China, India, and Southeast Asia. North America follows closely, driven by regulatory compliance requirements and widespread adoption across enterprise and government environments. Europe continues to advance with strict data protection and biometric regulation frameworks that shape technology deployment.

Next-Gen Authentication and Connectivity Driving Adoption

The shift toward automated, smart access control is accelerating market growth. Advanced biometric solutions paired with artificial intelligence and cloud-based software offer real-time threat detection, analytics, and remote management. These capabilities are particularly valuable in airports, stadiums, and corporate campuses where high-throughput and secure authentication are essential. Mobile credential integration, using NFC and Bluetooth, is gaining traction as organizations adopt mobile-first access approaches that eliminate physical cards and enhance user convenience. In North America and Europe, demand is rising for fully integrated systems that combine physical hardware with analytics platforms, enabling enterprises to centralize control and respond swiftly to security events. These trends reflect the broader movement toward unified security ecosystems that blend physical and digital protection layers.

Key Highlight: Strategic Expansion and Partnership Moves in Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market in 2025

A major development in 2025 was the acquisition by Gunnebo Entrance Control of Denmark-based Special Montering, a specialist in access control installation and maintenance. This strategic move strengthens Gunnebo's presence in Northern Europe, enhancing local service capabilities and aligning with rising demand for advanced entrance security solutions in commercial and public infrastructure projects.

Special Montering's expertise in locks, door automation, and access management complements Gunnebo's global portfolio of speed gates, turnstiles, and perimeter control systems. The integration is expected to improve responsiveness to customer needs and tailor solutions more effectively for Denmark's security and operational efficiency requirements.

The acquisition as a strategic expansion of Gunnebo's footprint in a key regional market, capitalizing on increased security infrastructure spending. By combining local installation and maintenance expertise with Gunnebo's innovation in entrance control hardware, the partnership aims to deliver high-quality, customized access solutions with improved service turnaround times.

This move underscores industry consolidation aimed at regional strength and service excellence. It emphasizes the trend toward localizing capabilities to better serve customers while expanding product portfolios and technological integration across global markets.

Segmentation Insights: Access Type Hardware Leads, Access Control Software Gains Momentum

Access type hardware, including entrance gates, full-height turnstiles, optical turnstiles, security doors, speed gates, and tripod turnstiles, leads the pedestrian entrance control systems market with about 49% of global share, reflecting its role as the core physical access infrastructure across commercial, transportation, and public facilities. Turnstiles account for nearly 58.3% of access control equipment revenue, supported by reliability and high-throughput performance in crowded environments. Optical turnstiles and speed gates are gaining traction as premium solutions, improving aesthetics and pedestrian flow in corporate campuses and airports. In contrast, access control software platforms are the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a 9.5% CAGR, driven by cloud-based deployment, mobile credentials, and analytics-enabled monitoring. Recent developments include wider adoption of SaaS access platforms integrated with biometric hardware, enabling centralized control, predictive insights, and seamless scaling across multi-site facilities.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific is a Dominant Market Europe is Poised to Achieve Accelerated Growth

Asia Pacific dominates the pedestrian entrance control systems market, commanding approximately 35% of market share, supported by large-scale infrastructure investments, rapid urbanization, and expanding transportation networks. China leads regional demand through extensive metro, airport, and commercial construction projects, while Japan emphasizes advanced biometric integration and automated gates. India's smart city initiatives and commercial real estate expansion further strengthen regional growth, alongside cost-competitive manufacturing ecosystems that support both domestic deployment and exports. Europe demonstrates strong growth momentum, expanding at around 8.3% CAGR, driven by stringent GDPR privacy regulations, advanced security requirements, and comprehensive adoption across financial institutions, government facilities, and corporate offices. Demand is centered on secure, compliant biometric systems and integrated access software platforms that align with data protection frameworks. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France lead modernization efforts across public infrastructure and enterprise campuses.

North America remains a significant revenue contributor, led by the United States, where strict security policies, enterprise compliance spending, and high adoption of cloud-integrated access systems drive market stability. The region shows increasing deployment of AI-enabled analytics and mobile credentials across commercial buildings and critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East are witnessing gradual growth, supported by rising investments in airports, stadiums, and energy facilities requiring advanced entrance control solutions.

Key Highlights:

The global pedestrian entrance control systems market is projected to reach US$ 3.4 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8%, driven by rising security investments and smart infrastructure deployment.

Access type hardware leads with 49% market share, with turnstiles accounting for 58.3% of equipment revenue in 2025, supported by strong demand in transportation hubs and commercial complexes.

Access control software platforms are the fastest-growing segment, registering a 9.5% CAGR, fueled by cloud deployment, SaaS models, and mobile credential integration.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion, while North America remains a strong revenue contributor driven by compliance and enterprise security upgrades.

Integration of biometric authentication, AI-enabled analytics, and IoT connectivity is reshaping product innovation and enhancing real-time monitoring capabilities.

Market Segmentation

By Solution

Access Type Entrance Gates Full-Height Turnstiles Optical Turnstiles Security Doors Speed Gates Tripod Turnstiles Misc.

Access Control Software

Services Consulting and Design Installation and Integration Maintenance and Repair



By Operation Mode

Manual

Automatic

Misc.

By Vertical

Commercial Buildings

Govt & Private Offices

Transportation Hubs

Educational Institutions

Healthcare

Industrial

Misc.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Honeywell, Dormakaba Holding, ZKTeco, Magnetic Autocontrol, and PERCo, among others.

Honeywell's strategic acquisition bolsters its portfolio with enhanced platform and cloud capabilities.

Dormakaba continues to expand its smart access offerings with advanced sensor integration and modular systems.

ZKTeco focuses on AI-enabled biometric modules to differentiate in high-security verticals.

Magnetic Autocontrol and PERCo emphasize regional partnerships and scalable system solutions to capture emerging market demand.

Business strategies in this market emphasize integration of smart technologies, platform interoperability, and partnerships to deliver flexible, secure, and user-centric entrance control solutions.

