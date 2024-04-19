Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Commercial Truck on F.M. 1882 in Ector County, TX

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, expresses deep sorrow regarding the tragic pedestrian versus truck accident that occurred on March 21, 2024, shortly after 5:00 p.m. along F.M. 1882 in Ector County, TX. The incident resulted in the loss of one individual's life.

Details About the Ector County Pedestrian Accident:

According to authorities, the accident occurred in a construction zone on Farm to Market 1882, a little over a half of a mile north of West Bell Street.

Officials indicate that an 18-wheeler towing a trailer was reversing within the construction zone when, for reasons yet to be confirmed, it struck and ran over a 23-year-old man who had been on foot working in the construction zone. The victim incurred reportedly critical injuries as a result of the accident and was rushed to a local medical facility for necessary treatment. Sadly, despite medical efforts, he was ultimately unable to overcome the extent of his injuries and was declared deceased.

At present, additional details pertaining to this incident, including the identity of the victim, are not available as the investigation is currently ongoing.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.