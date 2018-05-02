Pediatric Academic Societies 2018 Meeting Features Cutting-Edge Research in Pediatrics

"We are excited to bring together some of the greatest minds in pediatrics and child health research," said Thomas P. Shanley, the 2018-2019 PAS Program Chair. "We have assembled a wide-ranging program of invited and submitted science designed to expand attendees' personal and professional horizons spanning academic pediatrics."

Dr. Roberto Canessa, an internationally renowned pediatric cardiologist, author, motivational speaker and 1972 Andes Mountains plane crash survivor, will deliver the Debbie Anagnostelis Keynote Address: The Triumph of Human Spirit on Saturday, May 5. Also at the opening session, Dr. Mark Schuster will receive the Joseph W. St. Geme, Jr. Leadership Award, which recognizes a pediatrician who is a role model for others to emulate as a clinician, an educator and/or an investigator.

The PAS 2018 Meeting is grateful for the support of its sponsors. Gold Sponsors for this year's event are AstraZeneca and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

The meeting will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Center (222 Bremmer Blvd, Toronto, ON MSV 3L9, Canada). Attendees can track sessions, speakers, abstracts, topic areas and more through the PAS 2018 Meeting online program guide and mobile app.

For more information about the PAS 2018 Meeting or to register, please visit www.pas-meeting.org.

About The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting

The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting brings together thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers united by a common mission: to improve the health and well-being of children worldwide. This international gathering includes pediatric researchers, leaders in pediatric academics, clinical care providers and community practitioners. Presentations cover issues of interest to generalists as well as topics critical to a wide array of specialty and sub-specialty areas. The PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four pediatric organizations that are leaders in the advancement of pediatric research and child advocacy: American Pediatric Society, Society for Pediatric Research, Academic Pediatric Association and American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information, please visit www.pas-meeting.org. Follow us on Twitter @PASMeeting and #PAS2018, or like us on Facebook.

