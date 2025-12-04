Pediatric Academic Societies 2026 Meeting in Boston: Bringing the Global Pediatric Community Together to Shape the Future of Child Health

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2026 Meeting will bring together more than 7,500 pediatric researchers, clinicians, and medical educators, including over 2,100 trainees, from April 24–27, 2026, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston.

The PAS Meeting is the premier international forum for advancing pediatric research, education, and clinical innovation. Each year, it brings the academic pediatric community together to share groundbreaking discoveries shaping the future of child and adolescent health.

The meeting begins with PAS Ticketed Events on Friday morning, April 24, offering attendees the opportunity to jumpstart their PAS 2026 experience. These focused sessions, available for an additional fee, provide in-depth learning and networking opportunities, and can be added during registration.

Attendees will have access to more than 350 scientific sessions, 670 oral abstracts, and over 3,000 posters across 70 pediatric specialties. A sampling of research topics includes Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine, Pediatric Health Policy and Advocacy, Mental Health, Infectious Diseases, and Neurology.

The Incubator Podcast will also be on-site throughout the meeting, recording live interviews and discussions with leading clinicians, researchers, and innovators in pediatrics. Attendees are encouraged to stop by and join the conversations shaping the future of pediatric medicine.

"The PAS Meeting unites our global pediatric community around one common goal—to improve the lives of children through science, collaboration, and compassion," said Daniel Rauch, MD, FAAP, SFHM, PAS Program Chair. "Together, we are shaping the discoveries and practices that define the future of pediatric care."

The Opening General Session on Friday, April 24, at 2:30 p.m., will feature keynote speaker Paul A. Offit, MD, Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Director of the Vaccine Education Center.

Dr. Offit is an internationally recognized expert in virology and immunology and a world-renowned pediatrician. His decades of research and public service have profoundly advanced global child health and immunization efforts.

During the Opening General Session, PAS will also recognize FOPO's 2026 Joseph W. St. Geme Jr. Leadership Awardee for outstanding contributions to pediatrics. The recipient will be announced in February 2026.

PAS is proud to continue its Community Outreach Project initiative by supporting Cradles to Crayons, a Boston-based nonprofit providing essential items to children living in poverty. Attendees will have the opportunity to donate $5 during registration, and PAS will match every dollar, up to $2,500. Additionally, participants can join a hands-on sock-rolling project held on-site, providing a direct way to make a positive impact in the local community.

Registration Details

Attendee Registration : Take advantage of early registration savings before March 17, 2026.

: Take advantage of early registration savings before March 17, 2026. Media Registration: Visit Press Registration or contact Amber Fraley.

PAS gratefully acknowledges all 2026 sponsors, including Platinum Sponsor Mead Johnson Nutrition.

About the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting

The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting connects thousands of leading pediatric researchers, clinicians, and educators worldwide, united by a shared mission: Connecting the global academic pediatric community to advance scientific discovery and promote innovation in child and adolescent health. PAS is a partnership of four premier pediatric associations: the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Academic Pediatric Association (APA) , the American Pediatric Society (APS), and the Society for Pediatric Research (SPR) .

