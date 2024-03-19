Pediatric Associates and Ambience Healthcare Partner to Redefine Pediatric Care with Generative AI

PLANTATION, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Associates (PA) and Ambience Healthcare announced a partnership today, leveraging Ambience's AI operating system to enhance quality of care for patients, reduce documentation time for clinicians, and streamline pediatric workflows with a full integration with eClinicalWorks (eCW) Electronic Health Record (EHR).

Pediatric Associates is the largest private pediatric primary care group in the United States. To support clinicians and expand and enhance operations, PA and Ambience co-created a suite of AI applications for pediatrics that help clinicians spend more time interacting with patients and save more than 1 hour per day on documentation.

"By deploying AI, Pediatric Associates is providing our clinicians with the most advanced technology available to allow them to focus on patients and families instead of administrative work. Our team at Pediatric Associates worked closely with Ambience to co-create the single best AI solution for pediatrics, which seamlessly integrates into eCW. Everyone benefits when clinicians can focus their attention on patients instead of the computer screen," said Andy Thompson, COO at Pediatric Associates.

AI Applications Specifically Built for Pediatrics

A pediatric visit is a particularly challenging environment for AI technologies. Appointments often involve multiple speakers and languages in the same room, with parents speaking on behalf of a child or multiple children. Clinicians often tend to several patients at the same time, visit hopping between appointments.

With Ambience AutoScribe, the most powerful AI medical scribe on the market, PA clinicians no longer have to click through the EHR and write their own clinical notes on eCW. AutoScribe automatically handles this work and produces high quality documentation, seamlessly integrated into the patient's chart. And with Ambience AutoCDI, an AI-powered CDI assistant, documentation is structured to support appropriate ICD-10 and CPT codes.

"Ambience AutoScribe captures everything that I do in the room, and makes working with eCW a breeze. It personalizes my encounter with the patient, it can tell who's the mom, who's the child, it digests the information and creates the most comprehensive notes. I can fully focus on my patients, and complete all of my notes by the end of the day. Of all the AI solutions on the market that try to facilitate the clinician's work, Ambience is by far the best," said Dr. Lilia Coppa, Pediatrician at PA.

Given that documentation burden is the largest factor in clinician burnout, leveraging AI to handle administrative work helps PA clinicians focus on direct patient care and cultivate a more enjoyable clinical practice. Without the need to take notes during pediatric appointments, both parents and children can more directly interact with their clinicians. As Pediatric Associates continues to expand operations and offer world class pediatric care, Ambience will also support easy onboarding with eCW, by simplifying workflows and reducing time spent in the EHR.

About Pediatric Associates :

Pediatric Associates is the largest privately owned primary care pediatric practice, with more than 1100 providers and 350+ convenient locations across 6+ states. Our facilities offer families comprehensive services, including X-ray and state-certified laboratories. We are open 365 days a year with weekend, evening and holiday hours for your convenience. Our mission is to enhance the lives of all children and their families by delivering the highest quality pediatric healthcare in a compassionate and healthy environment. Founded in 1955, Pediatric Associates opened its first office in Hollywood, Florida. Since then, our physicians have cared for generations of families with our first patients now bringing their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to our practice.

About Ambience Healthcare :

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others.

