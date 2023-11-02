Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Launches New Website Guided by Needs of Childhood Brain Tumor Patients, Survivors, and Families

New Curethekids.org Offers Robust Family Resource Centers in English and Spanish, Makes It Easier for Supporters to Play Active Role in Ending Childhood Brain Cancer, and Introduces New Visual Brand

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation has launched a new website guided by the needs and journeys of the childhood brain cancer community. The efforts position the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's website, curethekids.org, as the premier online destination for families impacted by this rare disease.

To inform the new website and branding, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and its development partner conducted comprehensive one-on-one interviews and surveys with patient families, survivors, and medical and healthcare professionals. This research underscored the urgent need for one place where any family impacted by a child's or teen's brain tumor diagnosis could find easy-to-understand information and expert resources for every phase of their cancer journey.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation used this feedback to create a design, content, and navigation that serves the needs families identified:

The Newly Diagnosed resource center offers information to help parents and caregivers anticipate what's needed in the first few months after their child's diagnosis.

Life After a Brain Tumor Diagnosis provides resources to help survivors, family members and caregivers navigate long-term effects, concerns about recurrence and progression, and ongoing care into adulthood.

Support for Families focuses on connecting parents and caregivers with information and programs that address the medical, psycho-social, financial, and practical challenges families face.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's research also identified a significant need among native Spanish-speaking parents and caregivers for easier-to-understand information in Spanish. Understanding complicated medical terms is a stressful challenge for any family. Language barriers add to this and commonly impact treatment decisions. In response, all family support content on the new website is available in Spanish at curethekids.org/es.

"Parents and caregivers are essential members of their child's care team and deserve to feel confident in their ability to advocate for their child. But because pediatric brain tumors are a rare disease, information and resources are limited. Families often spend time they don't have chasing down what they need. That's why providing families a place where they can find a wide range of easy-to-understand, reliable information was our top priority," says Courtney Davies, Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation President and CEO.

The new website also makes it easier to play an active role in supporting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's mission. The new curethekids.org showcases the variety of ways people can make a difference – from donating and fundraising to advocating for kids with brain tumors and their families – and shares how their support of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is changing the treatment landscape, leading to longer, healthier lives.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's website introduces a new look for the foundation. The new logo and colors reflect the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's leadership in driving bold change in research and dedication to building a supportive, welcoming community.

"Children with brain tumors and their families are the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's North Stars," shares Davies. "From introducing a warmer, welcoming color palette and logo that reflect the support families find along their journey to using photographs of real patient families that more authentically represent life after diagnosis, our new visual identity reflects our commitment to easing families' burdens."

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's new website and visual identity come at a time when diagnoses, mortality rates, and the number of survivors living with pediatric brain tumors' long-term side effects are on the rise.

It's more important than ever for families to have the information they need to make critical decisions for the health of their child, and for supporters to help them along that path. The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's new online presence provides families, donors, volunteers, and all other stakeholders invested in patients' and survivors' well-being a place where they can find answers, inspiration, and community – and support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's efforts to cure the kids.

If you would like to stay informed about pediatric brain tumor resources, research funding, and ways to get involved, sign up for email updates today.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Since 1991, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation has led the way in funding research into pediatric brain tumors, supporting families affected by this disease, and advocating for policies that help patients, survivors, and their loved ones. Dedicated wholly to addressing this rare disease and guided by the experiences of patients, survivors, their parents, and siblings, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is the only organization to meet families' needs along every step of their cancer journey.

The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, the foundation also funds and advocates for innovative projects that lead to vital discoveries, new clinical trials, and better treatments – all bringing us closer to a cure. We're able to do that because of people and partners committed to supporting families and ending childhood brain cancer. Learn more at curethekids.org.

SOURCE Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation