Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Welcomes Comoto Family of Brands CEO Ken Murphy to Board of Directors

ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF, www.curethekids.org) Board of Directors elected its newest member in the battle against the most common and fatal of children's cancers–brain tumors.

Ken Murphy, CEO of the Comoto Family of Brands, joins in PBTF's fight for kids with brain cancer, uniting in the nonprofit leader's pledge to transform care, discover a cure, and help impacted families thrive. Since 2019, Murphy has led the Comoto family of moto enthusiast retail brands, which include RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and most recently REVER, the world's largest motorcycle GPS app and community, and a multi-year national partner of PBTF's Ride for Kids.

"We're excited to welcome Ken Murphy to our team," says Courtney Davies, PBTF's President and CEO. "Our board is committed to furthering the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's work driving breakthrough childhood brain tumor research through funding and collaboration, while providing support and compassion to families navigating this devastating disease. Ken's extensive retail experience and commitment to the brain tumor community will be valuable assets as we accelerate our strategic plan to continue to lead the charge against the deadliest form of childhood cancer."

Prior to leading Comoto, Murphy was president and CEO of EbLens, a footwear, apparel, and accessories lifestyle retailer. His background also includes a successful 20-year career in the home furnishings industry, where he held various leadership roles for the multi-billion-dollar bedding specialty retailer Mattress Firm, including ultimately serving as president and CEO.

"Having lost my mother to brain cancer in the late 90s, and as a proud father of five myself, I am deeply committed to helping other families affected by this disease," says Murphy. "I am grateful for this opportunity to bring my personal and professional experience to PBTF. Learning about the motorcycling community's long history of support for this cause continues to inspire me. I'm excited to get on my bike and participate in this year's inaugural National Ride for Kids Day, and I invite everyone to join me."

Visit ridecomoto.com for more information about Comoto's family of brands and learn more about PBTF's partnership with the motorcycling industry and inaugural National Ride for Kids Day here .

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest form of childhood cancer. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we stand together to effect real, meaningful change. Learn more at www.curethekids.org .

About Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

