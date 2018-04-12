Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation's Reaching for the Cure Raises Over $530,000 for Cancer Research

With options for all fitness levels, the run/walk/bike event featured a Half Marathon, 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk, 1K Kid's Fun Run and five bike route distances. PCRF was pleased with the turnout and support from the 40 Sponsors, 111 teams, 500 volunteers, and over 5,000 participants and spectators combined over the course of the weekend.

PCRF is honored that Irvine Valley College has generously welcomed this annual race for 5 consecutive years with a beautiful venue and parking facility for our participants. Included in the sponsor support was our returning title sponsors Seyfarth Shaw LLP, Orange Aluminum, and Cox, Castle & Nicholson for our 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K Walk respectively. This year's new Official Shoe Sponsor was 361º USA.

361º is also supporting PCRF as the title sponsor to a new medal challenge in Orange County, the "361º OC Running Challenge". This series challenge includes the Tustin Hangar Half Marathon & 5K, PCRF's Reaching for the Cure event, and Laguna Hills Memorial Day Half Marathon, 10K & 5K. Participants can mix and match distances across these events to earn an extra medal after completing all three events. "With this new partnership across these local events, we not only saw an increase in new participation for the Reaching for the Cure event – but also an increase in community awareness for pediatric cancer research," said PCRF Events Director Erin Arreola.

Post-race activities were supported by Firestone Brewing Company, Bruxie, Nothing Bundt Cakes Tustin-Irvine, Champagne French Bakery Café, and Sprouts Farmers Market Irvine. The Finish Line Festival featured an awards ceremony, over 80 health and wellness exhibitors and PCRF's famous Kids Zone that included rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting and more – all of which was free for the whole family.

Included in this year's $530,000 in contributions, over $278,000 is the result of pure community fundraising efforts. Nearly $171,000 is attributed to the Top 3 Corporate teams: PowerStone Property Management ($73,029), LBA Realty ($34,759), and Ware Malcomb ($7,002); and the Top 3 Family teams: Carter Strong Forever ($30,488), Team Abigail ($13,332), and Team Super Jack ($12,213). All six teams were celebrated with their own fenced off team areas, decorated with balloons, banners, and all the fanfare they deserve for their tremendous support.

Fundraising efforts will support fifteen of PCRF's highly esteemed group of research institutions funded by the organization. Local Southern California institutions to benefit from this effort include Children's Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and City of Hope.

PCRF Executive Director Jeri Wilson noted, "We sincerely thank our many sponsors, participants, exhibitors, volunteers and donors who made the 20th anniversary event a great success. Your support is truly invaluable and we are greatly appreciative. Because of your support, we continue to get one step closer towards finding a cure. We invite you to join us next year on March 17, 2019!"

About Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF)

The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) is an independent, nonprofit organization, wholly dedicated to funding leading-edge pediatric cancer research nationwide. For more information, please visit www.PCRF-kids.org, or contact Executive Director Jeri Wilson at jwilson@pcrf-kids.org.

