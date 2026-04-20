Pediatric Dentistry Expert Dr. Matt Sones Shares Guidance on What to Do if a Child Knocks Out a Tooth in HelloNation

TOMS RIVER, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should parents do if their child knocks out a tooth? In a detailed article for HelloNation, Dr. Matthew Sones of Ocean Pediatric Dental Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, explains the importance of swift and appropriate action in the event of dental avulsion—a complete displacement of a tooth from its socket. The correct response varies significantly depending on whether the lost tooth is permanent or primary and can influence the long-term success of treatment.

Dr. Matthew Sones, Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist Speed Speed

For permanent teeth, Dr. Sones advises locating the tooth promptly and handling it only by the crown, not the root, to avoid damaging vital periodontal fibers. If the tooth is dirty, it should be gently rinsed with room-temperature water without using soap or scrubbing. Keeping the tooth moist is essential; cold milk or a saline solution is preferred. In cases where these options aren't available, placing the tooth inside the child's cheek may be acceptable if the child is conscious and cooperative and the child is old enough that there would be no risk for aspiration. Urgent transport to a dental provider is critical, as timely reimplantation greatly increases the chances of saving the tooth.

In contrast, if a primary (baby) tooth is knocked out, it should not be reimplanted. Dr. Sones emphasizes that reimplanting a baby tooth can cause harm to the underlying developing permanent tooth. Nevertheless, a thorough dental evaluation is still needed to assess any injury to adjacent structures and to monitor for complications such as infection or tooth malalignment.

Dr. Sones also highlights the importance of evaluating for other injuries when dental trauma occurs. If the incident involves impact to the head or jaw, a broader medical assessment may be necessary to rule out craniofacial injuries or neurological injuries. Early, informed intervention can determine whether recovery proceeds smoothly or complications arise.

In What to Do if a Child Knocks Out a Tooth, Dr. Sones offers parents and caregivers clear, evidence-based steps to take when faced with this type of dental emergency, helping ensure the best possible outcome for a child's oral health.

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