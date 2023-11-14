Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of United Therapeutic, Pfizer, Baxter, MacroGenics, Amgen and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global pediatric nerublastoma treatment market is expected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2022 to $1.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market is expected to reach $2.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Research and development are the key trend gaining popularity in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. Major companies operating in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market are focusing on advance research and development to sustain their position in the market.



In March 2022, Recordati S.p.A., an Italy-based pharmaceutical group, acquired EUSA Pharma (UK) Ltd. for $824.28 million. The acquisition is expected to offer Recordati a broader portfolio of pharmaceuticals for rare diseases. EUSA Pharma (UK) Ltd. is a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company that deals in pediatric neuroblastoma treatment.

The rising number of new cases of pediatric neuroblastoma is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market going forward. The rising prevalence of neuroblastoma is increasing the demand for pediatric neuroblastoma treatment alternatives. As a result, pharmaceutical corporations and other stakeholders have boosted their investment in research and development, promoting innovation in the industry. Furthermore, the availability of new diagnostic technology and screening procedures has resulted in earlier neuroblastoma discovery, allowing for earlier treatments and better outcomes. For instance, in March 2023, according to an article published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a US-based organization for oncology professionals and physicians, neuroblastoma affects approximately 700 to 800 youngsters in the United States each year. In the United States, neuroblastoma accounts for 6% of all childhood malignancies. Neuroblastoma affects around 90% of children under the age of five. Therefore, the rising number of new cases of pediatric neuroblastoma is driving the growth of the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market.

The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing pediatric neuroblastoma treatment services such as stem cell therapy, supportive care and blood transfusions. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market also includes sales of pain management medications, chemotherapy drugs and immunotherapy agents which are used in providing pediatric neuroblastoma treatment services. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

