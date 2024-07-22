Pediatric Nursing Certification Board Launches ACTivate, An Innovative Certificate & Microcredentialing Program for Adolescent Care Competency

ACTivate: Adolescents Can Thrive will be available to all professionals who care for teens

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Nursing Certification Board (PNCB) unveiled ACTivate: Adolescents Can Thrive, a new competency-building certificate and microcredentialing program dedicated to adolescent care, health, and well-being to increase knowledge and skills for professionals and advocates who support youth in this age range. As the largest and most widely known organization for pediatric nursing certification, continuing education, and competency development, PNCB designed the ACTivate curriculum with experts to offer deep, meaningful learning for adults working with adolescents.

ACTivate: Adolescents Can Thrive is an innovative, engaging program that helps participants build confidence and competence. The program is unique, because it is completely dedicated to adolescents and the adults who serve them. This includes advocates in public safety, education, and community service, and traditional health care providers – such as physicians, nurses, and advanced practice providers who work in pediatrics, behavioral & mental health, and emergency care.

ACTivate offers these professionals the chance to earn certificates and microcredentials to develop or expand their expertise, and ultimately, to help youth lead healthier lives, explained PNCB Board of Directors CPNP-PC-at-Large Representative Anne Derouin, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC, PMHS, FAANP.

"Adolescence is a time of great change—and risk," Derouin said. "It's also a window of opportunity for health professionals and others to establish trust and promote healthy habits that have implications for the rest of a teen's life. ACTivate empowers you to directly set adolescents up for success as they navigate today's challenges."

ACTivate consists of two separate programs – Core Concepts in Adolescence and Essential Knowledge in Adolescent Health & Well-Being. Core Concepts in Adolescence offers in-depth modules that explore how adolescents grow and develop, as well as the social and global challenges they face, with a special focus on how to communicate effectively with teens. Essential Knowledge in Adolescent Health & Well-Being builds on that knowledge with modules on adolescent wellness, sexual health, and safety, among others.

To equip more professionals with the tools they need to best serve this critical population, PNCB will make ACTivate available not only to nurses, but to all professionals who interact with this age group.

"ACTivate delivers confidence, competence, and clarity regardless of your knowledge level in adolescent care or workplace setting," said PNCB CEO Sheri Sesay-Tuffour, PhD, FASAE, CAE, ICE-CCP, IOM. "With a sole focus on the needs of this age group and cutting-edge technology, this program benefits everyone, from the adults who complete the programs to the adolescents they ultimately support."

There are no eligibility requirements to enroll in ACTivate. To earn a certificate, professionals must complete four courses and open-book assessments within 90 days of enrolling in ACTivate. Upon completion, they will receive a certificate, in addition to contact hours of continuing nursing education, plus the option to earn the corresponding microcredential.

PNCB continues its work to be a driving force for quality in pediatric nursing globally. To learn more about ACTivate or PNCB's other services, visit the program website .

At PNCB, we believe our work makes kids healthier.



PNCB is the largest and most essential organization for the certification, continuing education, and competency development of nursing professionals who provide care for children, adolescents, and young adults. Setting the standard since 1975, PNCB is proud of the 53,000+ RNs and advanced practice nurses working each day to make our vision a reality. Children are our future. We're in this together so that kids get the best possible care today, physically and emotionally, for a healthier world tomorrow. Explore all that we offer at www.pncb.org and www.ipedsnursing.org .

