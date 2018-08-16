Pediatric Therapy Services, LLC (The Stepping Stones Group) Makes the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Therapy Services, LLC, who operates as The Stepping Stones Group, a provider of therapy and education solutions to children with special needs and autism in educational settings, has made the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the third time. The Stepping Stones Group has earned the rank of No. 1840 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list with a 244% three-year revenue growth rate.

"We are honored to be placed on this prestigious list once again," said Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group. "Our growth allows us to now service more than 60,000 children in schools across the United States with high quality care."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About The Stepping Stones Group



The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapy and education solutions to children with special needs and autism in educational settings. The company serves over 400 school districts and 60,000 students annually across 26 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 1,200 educators and clinicians are dedicated to delivering high quality therapeutic and behavioral health services. The company is privately held by Five Arrows Capital Partners, the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild Merchant Banking.

About Inc. 5000



For more information go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

