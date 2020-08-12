Pediatric Therapy Services, LLC (The Stepping Stones Group) Makes the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Therapy Services, LLC, who operates as The Stepping Stones Group, a leading national provider of therapeutic, behavioral and autism services to children in educational and community settings, has made the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the fifth time. The Stepping Stones Group has earned the rank of No. 1799 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list with a 238% three-year revenue growth rate. The Stepping Stones Group is majority-owned by Five Arrows Capital Partners.

"We are proud to be recognized among Inc.'s respected list of fastest-growing private companies once again," said Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group. "Earning this spot is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of each and every member of our team member who strives to live out our mission to positively impact the lives of the children and communities we serve."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is the leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral health services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 500 clients and 126,000 students annually across over 30 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 3,200 licensed clinicians and special educators dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral health services. The company is privately held by Five Arrows Capital Partners, the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild & Co Merchant Banking. For more information about the company, please visit https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About Five Arrows Capital Partners

Five Arrows Capital Partners is the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild & Co. Merchant Banking (RMB), the investment arm of Rothschild & Co. With offices in London, Paris, Luxembourg, New York and Los Angeles, RMB has over $12 billion of assets under management. Like RMB's European corporate private equity business, Five Arrows Capital Partners is focused on investing in middle market companies with highly defensible market positions, business models with a proven history of generating attractive returns on invested capital across economic cycles and multiple untapped levers for value creation. Sector focus of FACP is on healthcare; business services; and data, software & technology-enabled services. For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity/.

About Inc. 5000

For more information go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

SOURCE The Stepping Stones Group

Related Links

http://www.thesteppingstonesgroup.com

