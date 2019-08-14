Pediatric Therapy Services, LLC (The Stepping Stones Group) Named to the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Therapy Services, LLC, who operates as The Stepping Stones Group, a leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral health services to children with special needs and autism in educational settings, has made the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the fourth time. The Stepping Stones Group has earned the rank of No. 1257 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list with a 329% three-year revenue growth rate. The Stepping Stones Group is majority-owned by Five Arrows Capital Partners.

"We are honored to be placed on this prestigious list once again, " said Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group. "Our consistent growth can be attributed to our outstanding team and allows us to positively impact the lives of more than 105,000 children in schools across the United States with high-quality care."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapy and behavioral health services to children including those with special needs and autism in the K-12 educational setting. The company serves over 400 school districts and 105,000 students annually across over 30 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 2,100 licensed clinicians and special educators dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral health services. The company is privately held by Five Arrows Capital Partners, the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild Merchant Banking. For more information about the company, please visit https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About Five Arrows Capital Partners

Five Arrows Capital Partners is the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild & Co. Merchant Banking (RMB), the investment arm of Rothschild & Co. With offices in London, Paris, Luxembourg, New York and Los Angeles, RMB has over $12 billion of assets under management. Like RMB's European corporate private equity business, Five Arrows Capital Partners is focused on investing in middle market companies with highly defensible market positions, business models with a proven history of generating attractive returns on invested capital across economic cycles and multiple untapped levers for value creation. Sector focus of FACP is on healthcare; business services; and data, software & technology-enabled services. For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity/.

