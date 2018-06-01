Pedicures & Better Cures: Blue Ridge Orthodontics Donating All Profits from Their Spa Services to Mission Children's Hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Orthodontics (BRO) is happy to announce that they will be donating 100% of the profits from their in-house spa services to Mission Children's Hospital. After opening their new office in September, BRO started offering manicures and pedicures to patients as an extra service. From the start, they have been donating a portion of the profits to Mission Children's, but this month they made the generous decision to donate all proceeds to the beloved hospital.

"Being charitable is important to me because it allows us to give back to the communities that support us!" says Dr. Luke Roberts, Blue Ridge Orthodontics founder. "It is built into the fabric of who we are as a company: it is one of our Core Values."

Last year, Blue Ridge Orthodontics donated over $300,000 in the form of pro bono orthodontic care to children and families in need. This an amount they have made a commitment to donate each year moving going forward. Giving back to the community is one of their core values and they are excited to get this opportunity to support an institution like the Mission Children's Hospital.

"I went into orthodontics to help people, but I never imagined the amazing opportunities that we have to positively impact people's lives," explains Dr. Roberts. "I owe everything that I have been blessed with to the support of our community, so I made it my goal to be the most charitable 'small' business in Western North Carolina."

Many members of BRO's staff have personal connections to Mission Children's Hospital and are extremely pleased with this decision.

"I want to donate to Mission Children's because I believe that our children deserve the best medical care," explains Dr. Roberts. "My daughter has been a patient there since birth, and we have been so grateful to have such advanced resources right her in WNC. I feel like investing in the health and wellness of the kids in our community is the best way we can spend our time and money."

About Mission Children's Hospital

Mission Children's Hospital is the only full-service children's hospital in western North Carolina. Mission Children's Hospital provides leading inpatient, outpatient, trauma and urgent care to children and families in Asheville and throughout western North Carolina. With the regions only Child Life Program, Mission Children's improves the results of pediatric medical experiences through through play, developmentally appropriate education for procedures and/or diagnoses, and expressive activities.

For more info about Mission Children's Hospital, please visit www.missionchildrens.org

About BRO

Founded in 2007, Blue Ridge Orthodontics (BRO) has grown to be one of the largest orthodontic practices in Western North Carolina, with offices in Asheville, Hendersonville and Brevard. In addition to providing the highest quality orthodontic care for each of their patients, one of BRO's core values is supporting the local community through their charitable efforts. Dr. Roberts has pledged to donate at least $300,000 in the form of pro bono orthodontic treatment to families in need each year.

For more information about Blue Ridge Orthodontics, please visit www.blueridgeorthodontics.com or call (828) 585-6045

