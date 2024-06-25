Pedigree Technologies Launches Machine Health Triage to Enhance Equipment Maintenance

FARGO, N.D., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies is pleased to announce the launch of its new Machine Health Triage tool , a powerful solution to the OneView™ platform designed to enhance equipment maintenance and improve service performance.

Machine Health Triage leverages critical machine health data, including Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs) and other pertinent information from various OEMs. The data is meticulously refined and prioritized in OneView™ to provide comprehensive tools on machine health, enabling swift identification of problematic areas, trend analysis, and the development of advanced preventative maintenance and repair protocols.

"Dealers receive a ton of DTCs from various OEMs, and making sense of it all can be overwhelming," said Josh DeCock, Director of Product Management at Pedigree Technologies. "Our Machine Health Triage tool simplifies this process by collecting and analyzing these codes, providing clear insights and actionable data to keep equipment running smoothly and efficiently."

Daily, the Machine Health Triage solution collects and processes hundreds of thousands of critical DTCs, diagnostics, oil sample analyses, custom alerts, and other parameters. Equipment dealers and distributors can add their own custom rules to find troubled equipment, analyze trends, and prioritize maintenance tasks with actionable suggestions from OneView. These suggestions are funneled into a dealer's dispatch system for proactive repair scheduling that can reduce downtime and prevent critical failures.

Starting with a full suite of telematics offerings for assets, vehicles, and drivers, the Machine Health Triage tool from Pedigree Technologies provides a deeper level of OEM integration and data management for those dealers who are challenged by information overload. The OneView platform is designed to empower equipment distributors and dealers to make better decisions around their equipment's health, allowing them to increase operational efficiency, cost savings, and improve productivity.

For more information about Machine Health Triage, visit our website . For more information about this release or Pedigree Technologies, please contact Jessica Slyter at [email protected].

Pedigree Technologies is a privately-owned, Midwestern tech company dedicated to revolutionizing fleet and asset management through expertly crafted telematics solutions. Serving diverse industries including transportation, oil and gas, construction, and heavy equipment, we redefine what's possible in fleet/asset monitoring technology by connecting the unconnected. Our customer-centric approach ensures personalized support tailored to the unique needs of each fleet, driving greater success through enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty.

SOURCE Pedigree Technologies