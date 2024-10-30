Pedigree Technologies Provides a Crafted Approach to Telematics that Drives Safer Fleet Operations

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies provides fleets with crafted telematics solutions that enhance safety and compliance. With a wide range of options, including TPMS, video monitoring, driver coaching, and customizable scorecards, the OneView telematics platform allows companies to build a system that meets their unique needs and improves overall fleet safety.

TPMS: Ensuring Tire Health and Safety

Pedigree's Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) boosts fleet safety with affordable, self-install Bluetooth sensors, providing tire pressure and temperature visibility for power units and trailers. Alerts are sent directly to drivers' ELD tablets and OneView, helping prevent dangerous blowouts and tread separation by detecting leaks and improper inflation.

Additionally, TPMS extends tire life, improves fuel efficiency, and boosts vehicle performance, while its reporting and analytics enable fleet managers to implement preventative maintenance and detect issues with automatic tire inflation systems before issues arise.

Camera Systems: AI-Powered Safety and Real-Time Insights

Pedigree Technologies' camera solutions, equipped with AI detection, give fleet managers insights into driver behavior, identifying risks like distracted driving, drowsiness, and reckless actions. This enables quick intervention to address poor driving behavior. Up to four external cameras can be added, capturing footage from side and rear views. The external cameras provide additional viewpoints when coaching drivers and assisting in insurance claims. External and in-cab cameras provide high-quality nighttime visibility for enhanced security, ensuring fleets have clear footage at all times. A backup camera display is also being introduced for added safety when reversing.

In-cab alerts for issues like seat-belt use, tailgating, and forward collision warnings further enhance safety, helping companies train drivers on best practices.

Driver Coaching and Customizable Scorecards: Tailored Tools for Enhanced Fleet Safety and Performance

Pedigree Technologies' Driver Coaching, a free add-on to the OneView platform, delivers real-time insights to help fleet managers address risky driving behaviors like speeding, tailgating, and distracted driving. Drivers can review automatically flagged events and self-correct, reducing management workload. For added efficiency, companies can enable a dispute feature, so managers only need to review contested violations, saving them time.

Customizable scorecards enhance coaching by allowing fleet managers to focus on the metrics that matter most to their business, such as safety, compliance, or performance. With over 140 customizable stats to choose from, scorecards provide visibility into areas like HOS violations, harsh braking, and speeding. This helps managers pinpoint where drivers need improvement, train on best practices, reduce vehicle wear and tear, and lower fuel costs.

Together, Driver Coaching and scorecards streamline the coaching process and offer clear metrics, enabling fleets to efficiently manage safety and performance across the organization.

Creating a Safer Future for Your Fleet

Pedigree Technologies' crafted telematic solutions help fleets transform driver behavior through continuous feedback and data, focused coaching, and real-time visibility. From TPMS and video monitoring to driver coaching tools, these solutions drive meaningful safety improvements, allowing fleets to operate more efficiently while keeping drivers safe.

For more information on how Pedigree Technologies is leading the way to safer driving, visit our website. To learn more about Pedigree Technologies or this press release please contact Jessica Slyter at [email protected].

Pedigree Technologies is a privately-owned, Midwestern tech company focused on providing reliable and expertly crafted telematics solutions to improve fleet and asset management. Serving diverse industries including transportation, oil and gas, construction, and heavy equipment, we redefine what's possible in fleet/asset monitoring technology by connecting the unconnected. Our customer-centric approach ensures personalized support tailored to the unique needs of each fleet, driving greater success through enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty.

