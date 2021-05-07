Pedini Miami Announces Expansion to Broward

MIAMI, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedini Miami, a leader in luxury home interiors, is excited to announce the opening of a new showroom in 2022. The new store is located in Ft. Lauderdale and will officially mark the franchise's long-awaited expansion into the Broward market.

The new Ft. Lauderdale showroom is being modeled after the success of the company's popular Coral Gables location. The new Broward location will have all of Pedini's best-selling luxury designs on display. Visitors can expect the same friendly, personalized attention customers have grown accustomed to at the Miami store.

Pedini Miami's showroom inside their Coral Gabels location.

"We have been working on this for a long time, and we are very excited," said Pedini Miami owner David Rousso. "We get a lot of calls and visitors from Broward every week, so we decided to take this step in an effort to establish closer relationships with our customers in this area."

As a family-owned company, Pedini Miami is committed to the well-being of its customers and their families. That is why the new store will comply with all public sanitary standards to keep all guests safe and make their visit a worry-free experience. Pedini's Ft. Lauderdale showroom will also host special events for Broward families and businesses when social and safety protocols allow it.

An exact opening date for the new location has yet to be announced, but it is expected to open its doors in the first quarter of 2022.

To learn more about Pedini's new showroom and why they are considered the best manufacturer of Italian luxury interiors in South Florida, click here.

About Pedini

Pedini Miami is a home interior and remodeling company specializing in Italian-designed furnishings of the highest standard. Their luxury designs combine sophisticated styles with superlative functionality and top-spec materials for the ultimate living statement. Pedini Miami is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

