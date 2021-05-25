Pedro Alejandro Vijil's new book El Juicio, a perspicacious narrative told in judicial perspective about a man's atonement from condemnation

A trial is a legal mechanism in which a judge or a group of judges impartially seek the guilt or innocence of a human being who has become the target of a shameful accusation. The judges, using the powerful instrument of the law, ensure that the ethical values that man must maintain inviolate remain in force. However, as has happened countless times, these trials, manipulated by judges with the price tagged on their corrupt souls, have been lent to send innocent and good creatures to the gallows. Now, dear reader, allow me, Pedro Alejandro Vijil, by means of this literary work, to invite you to participate together as spectators in this unusual trial carried out in a court never seen, never imagined, where judges of impeccable moral solvency possessed an impressive wisdom. They save a condemned man from dying in the torture chambers of the black wasps when verifying that the accused is simply a poor slave full of evil due to the ungrateful abandonment of the divine goddess of reason. Enjoy, my friend, each argument of this trial where you will find the history and wisdom of distant times. Times that with their magical lights can illuminate our lives in the present. Thanks."

Published by Page Publishing, Pedro Alejandro Vijil's new book El Juicio will illuminate the readers on true justice as they delve into a story filled with the balancing scales of judiciary, fairness, and wisdom.

Consumers who wish to immerse themselves in a journey of crime, punishment, and justice can purchase El Juicio in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516159/Pedro_Alejandro_Vijil.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

