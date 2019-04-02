Pedro Biaggi Encendío is back on the local and national airwaves via a dual transmission from the Nation's Capital

Both media companies launched a Spanish language radio show from the Nation's Capital to support our national and local Latino heritage. The radio show is a talk format together with top chart hits music and will address topics of most relevance to Latino listeners' daily lives: news, immigration, community, entertainment, health, arts, and education. "I'm back doing what I love" ; were the first words from Pedro Biaggi during today's press conference from the National Press Club. "The ability to provide relevant content to my community from this building will get us closer to the reality of the political agendas from both parties. Also, the show will highlight community leaders, experts, and politicians to bring a perspective on daily issues that may have an impact in our Latino communities", concluded the renowned radio host.

"Having Pedro as part of our team is a great asset because he will bring changes and inspiration to our local Hispanic community. I had the opportunity to work with Pedro in New York City; and I know his natural sense to support and give back. That will set us apart and make the difference"; commented Raul Lopez Bastida, Station Manager of Auténtica 950AM. Mercy Padilla, Vice-President of Hispanic Communications Network - La Red Hispana stated: "We are very excited about this project and the opportunity to have a figure like Pedro in our programming schedule. His energy and passion are what we need in a communicator to make an impact from our national airwaves. This is certainly a powerful partnership for all of us."

Hispanic Communications Network (hcnmedia.com) is the leading communication service in the U.S. dedicated to the production and distribution of educational and informative content serving Hispanic communities in the United States. For more information about Pedro Biaggi, visit www.pedrobiaggi.com or connect through social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as Pedro Biaggi Show.

